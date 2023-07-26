Home

Macy's Big Home Sale Is Here: Save Up to 60% on Furniture, Cookware Sets, Luggage and More

By Carolin Lehmann
Macy's Big Home Sale
Macy's

The Macy's Big Home Sale has kicked off for summer, and shoppers can save up to 60% on furniture, kitchen appliances, bedding, and more home essentials. If you've been looking to make some home upgrades this season, the Macy's sale is the perfect opportunity to finish up or get started on that home improvement project. With huge savings on big-ticket items, these home deals are just too good to miss. 

Shop Macy's Big Home Sale

Now through Sunday, July 30, Macy's has thousands of discounts on everything for the home — or dorm room. Heading back to school this fall? This Macy's sale is a one-stop shop for college living essentials such as sheet sets, mattress toppers, and cookware.

You don't have to sift through hundreds of pages of epic savings because we've found all the best home deals including top brands like Cuisinart, Sealy, Serta, All-Clad, Rachael Ray and so much more. Below, check out some of the best deals from the Macy's Big Home Sale.

Rachael Ray Classic Brights 10-Piece Cookware Set
Classic Brights 10-Piece Porcelain Enamel Nonstick Cookware Set
Macy's
Rachael Ray Classic Brights 10-Piece Cookware Set

Slow-cook a stew or make a quick and delicious sheet-pan dinner with this versatile 10-piece set from Rachael Ray. The Classic Brights cookware is in quick-heating aluminum with durable nonstick coatings for lasting performance.

$250$75
Cuisinart Multiclad Pro Stainless Steel 12-Piece Cookware Set
Cuisinart Multiclad Pro Stainless Steel 12-Piece Cookware Set
Macy's
Cuisinart Multiclad Pro Stainless Steel 12-Piece Cookware Set

A shining example of kitchen competence, this set includes everything you need for great cooking. Professional stainless covers with drip-free rims seal in flavors and nutrients, while the generously sized cool-grip handles provide handling safety.

$500$270
WITH CODE SHOP
Charter Club Damask 100% Supima Cotton 3 Pc. Sheet Set
Charter Club Damask 100% Supima Cotton 3 Pc. Sheet Set
Macy's
Charter Club Damask 100% Supima Cotton 3 Pc. Sheet Set

Macy's irresistibly soft yet heavyweight sheet sets includes a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two standard pillowcases. 

$120$48
Hotel Laundry Medium Warmth All Season Down Alternative Comforter, Full/Queen
Hotel Laundry Medium Warmth All Season Down Alternative Comforter, Full/Queen
Macy's
Hotel Laundry Medium Warmth All Season Down Alternative Comforter, Full/Queen

Hotel Laundry all season comforter brings you the hotel quality and design that is ideal for both cold and warm seasons. It is made with soft microfiber fabric and gel down alternative fibers.

$182$55
Noritake Colortex Stone 12-Pc. Dinnerware Set, Service for 4
Noritake Colortex Stone 12-Pc. Dinnerware Set, Service for 4
Macy's
Noritake Colortex Stone 12-Pc. Dinnerware Set, Service for 4

Created in porcelain, and safe for use in the microwave and dishwasher, this dinnerware set includes dinner plates, salad plates and cereal bowls showcasing a glossy pebble texture on the outside, and a bright-white glazed interior. 

$340$153
Sealy Posturepedic Plus Satisfied II 14" Plush Mattress - Queen
Sealy Premium Posturepedic Satisfied II 14" Cushion Firm Pillow Top Mattress - Queen
Macy's
Sealy Posturepedic Plus Satisfied II 14" Plush Mattress - Queen

Gel-infused memory foam placed in the middle of the mattress provides targeted support for your back and core. Super durable individually wrapped Response Pro HD Encased Coils paired with superior memory foams provide even more support and pressure.

$2,339$1,299
All-Clad Hard Anodized 8" & 10" Fry Pan Set
All-Clad Hard Anodized 8" & 10" Fry Pan Set
Macy's
All-Clad Hard Anodized 8" & 10" Fry Pan Set

Frying, searing and other high-heat cooking just got easier with the hard-anodized body and nonstick interior of this set of 8" and 10" fry pans from All-Clad.

$117$56
WITH CODE SHOP
Serta Classic 13" Elite Extra Firm Mattress- Queen
Classic 13" Elite Extra Firm Mattress- Queen
Macy's
Serta Classic 13" Elite Extra Firm Mattress- Queen

Indulge in superior levels of sleep with this firm, queen mattress sleeper from Serta.

$1,659$749
Samsonite Spin Tech Hardside Spinner Suitcase
Samsonite Spin Tech Hardside Suitcase
Macy's
Samsonite Spin Tech Hardside Spinner Suitcase

This Samsonite suitcase with spinner wheels comes in six different colors, so you can mix and match your luggage ahead of your next family vacation.

$400$170
WITH CODE SHOP
Radley 86" Fabric Queen Sleeper Sofa Bed
Radley 86" Fabric Queen Sleeper Sofa Bed
Macy's
Radley 86" Fabric Queen Sleeper Sofa Bed

Make guests feel right at home on a sleeper sofa with a luxurious memory foam mattress. 

    $2,149$1,429

