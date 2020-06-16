Macy's is having a Friends and Family sale. Save an extra 30 percent on select styles of clothing, accessories, shoes, homeware and home decor. Plus, save 15 percent on select beauty products.

Use the promo code FRIEND through June 21 on the store's website.

Get a deal on kitchen appliances, while shopping for new fashion items to add to your summer wardrobe. Favorite brands such as Marc Jacobs, Coach, INC and Charter Club are on sale.

Check out ET Style's top selects from the Macy's sale.

Cuffed Denim Shorts Calvin Klein Jeans Macy's Cuffed Denim Shorts Calvin Klein Jeans Upgrade your summer shorts with this Calvin Klein pair. REGULARLY $49.50 $27.99 at Macy's

Plus Size Border-Print Halter Dress Vince Camuto Macy's Plus Size Border-Print Halter Dress Vince Camuto This chic LBD features a gorgeous cutout hem and fit-and-flare silhouette. REGULARLY $139 $55.99 at Macy's

XL Smokeless Electric Grill Crux Macy's XL Smokeless Electric Grill Crux A lightweight, portable electric grill to use indoors and outdoors with a removable, dishwasher-safe cooking plate. REGULARLY $89.99 $53.99 at Macy's

Supima Cotton 550-Thread Count Bedding Collection Charter Club Damask Macy's Supima Cotton 550-Thread Count Bedding Collection Charter Club Damask Made from Supima cotton, this 550-thread count bedding collection feels soft and luxurious to the touch. REGULARLY $45-$250 $18.89-$104.99 at Macy's

Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

