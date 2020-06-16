Shopping

Macy's Friends and Family Sale: Take Up to 30% Off Sitewide and 15% Off Beauty

Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
Macy's Sale hero graphic
ETonline / Macy's

Macy's is having a Friends and Family sale. Save an extra 30 percent on select styles of clothing, accessories, shoes, homeware and home decor. Plus, save 15 percent on select beauty products.

Use the promo code FRIEND through June 21 on the store's website.

Get a deal on kitchen appliances, while shopping for new fashion items to add to your summer wardrobe. Favorite brands such as Marc Jacobs, Coach, INC and Charter Club are on sale.

Check out ET Style's top selects from the Macy's sale.

Spin Tech 4.0 29" Hardside Check-In Spinner
Samsonite
Samsonite Spin Tech 4.0 29" Hardside Check-In Spinner, Created for Macy's
Macy's
Spin Tech 4.0 29" Hardside Check-In Spinner
Samsonite

This expandable suitcase has dual spinner wheels and a pull handle engineered for greater control.

REGULARLY $400

Nespresso by De'Longhi Vertuo Plus Deluxe Coffee & Espresso Maker with Aerocinno Frother
Nespresso
Nespresso by De'Longhi Vertuo Plus Deluxe Coffee & Espresso Maker with Aerocinno Frother
Macy's
Nespresso by De'Longhi Vertuo Plus Deluxe Coffee & Espresso Maker with Aerocinno Frother
Nespresso

Innovative technology delivers optimal in-cup results for freshly brewed coffee with cream as well as authentic espresso. 

REGULARLY $312.99

Diamond Stud Earrings (1/3 ct. t.w.) in 14k Gold, Rose Gold or White Gold
Macy's
Macy's Diamond Stud Earrings (1/3 ct. t.w.) in 14k Gold, Rose Gold or White Gold
Macy's
Diamond Stud Earrings (1/3 ct. t.w.) in 14k Gold, Rose Gold or White Gold
Macy's

Score a deep discount on classic diamond stud earrings. 

REGULARLY $1,000

Cotton Floral-Print Lace-Up Ruffle-Sleeve Blouse
INC
INC Cotton Floral-Print Lace-Up Ruffle-Sleeve Blouse
Macy's
Cotton Floral-Print Lace-Up Ruffle-Sleeve Blouse
INC

This floral print ruffle-sleeve top will dress up any pair of jeans. 

REGULARLY $59.50

Cuffed Denim Shorts
Calvin Klein Jeans
Calvin Klein Jeans Cuffed Denim Shorts
Macy's
Cuffed Denim Shorts
Calvin Klein Jeans

Upgrade your summer shorts with this Calvin Klein pair. 

REGULARLY $49.50

Plus Size Border-Print Halter Dress
Vince Camuto
Vince Camuto Plus Size Border-Print Halter Dress
Macy's
Plus Size Border-Print Halter Dress
Vince Camuto

This chic LBD features a gorgeous cutout hem and fit-and-flare silhouette. 

REGULARLY $139

XL Smokeless Electric Grill
Crux
Crux XL Smokeless Electric Grill
Macy's
XL Smokeless Electric Grill
Crux

A lightweight, portable electric grill to use indoors and outdoors with a removable, dishwasher-safe cooking plate. 

REGULARLY $89.99

Supima Cotton 550-Thread Count Bedding Collection
Charter Club Damask
Charter Club Supima Cotton 550-Thread Count Bedding Collection
Macy's
Supima Cotton 550-Thread Count Bedding Collection
Charter Club Damask

Made from Supima cotton, this 550-thread count bedding collection feels soft and luxurious to the touch. 

REGULARLY $45-$250

Eau de Toilette Spray, 1.7 oz.
Marc Jacobs
Marc Jacobs Eau de Toilette Spray, 1.7 oz.
Macy's
Eau de Toilette Spray, 1.7 oz.
Marc Jacobs

Take 15% off this popular Marc Jacobs fragrance. 

REGULARLY $86

