Macy's Labor Day Sale: Shop the Best Deals on Women's Fashion and Accessories Up to 60% Off

Macy's VIP Sale - Save on Women's Fashion, Handbags and More
Macy's
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 11:08 AM PDT, August 31, 2023

Macy's Labor Day sale comes at the perfect time to upgrade your wardrobe for fall.

If you're transitioning your wardrobe to fall and realizing you have nothing to wear in milder or cooler weather, Macy's is here to save the day. Right now they're hosting their Labor Day Sale where you can find some of the best deals of the season with regular-priced items up to 60% off. 

Whether you're on the market for fall-ready dresses, a trendy watch, or a stylish crossbody handbag, Macy's Labor Day Sale has you covered. You'll get to shop the brands you love, like Levi's, Ray-Ban, Coach and more. Plus, get an extra 20% off select sale items by using the code LABOR at checkout. 

Shop Macy's Labor Day Sale

With so many markdowns across Macy's site, we want to help you and your closet out by ensuring you shop for the best fashion finds. Below, we've found the best items you'll want to shop in fashion, handbags, jewelry and accessories during Macy's Labor Day Sale. 

Macy's Labor Day Deals on Women's Fashion

I.N.C. Printed Shirtdress

I.N.C. Printed Shirtdress
Macy's

I.N.C. Printed Shirtdress

Slip this dress on for an office outfit as comfortable as your work from home uniform.

$90 $54

Shop Now

Levi's Original Cotton Denim Trucker Jacket

Levi's Original Cotton Denim Trucker Jacket
Macy's

Levi's Original Cotton Denim Trucker Jacket

Levi's original jean jacket just gets better over time from natural wear through all seasons.

$90 $63

Shop Now

Adidas Linear-Logo Full Length Leggings

Adidas Linear-Logo Full Length Leggings
Macy's

Adidas Linear-Logo Full Length Leggings

This pair of Adidas leggings will keep you comfortable and feeling sleek while you train at the gym, thanks to its classic high-rise support. 

$40 $24

Shop Now

Kingston Grey Juniors' Printed 2-Pc. Jacket & Dress

Kingston Grey Juniors' Printed 2-Pc. Jacket & Dress
Macy's

Kingston Grey Juniors' Printed 2-Pc. Jacket & Dress

Step into fall feeling like Barbie in this two-piece printed jacket and dress.

$59 $25

with code Labor

Shop Now

Columbia Omni-Tech Arcadia II Rain Jacket

Columbia Omni-Tech Arcadia II Rain Jacket
Macy's

Columbia Omni-Tech Arcadia II Rain Jacket

You can stay dry this fall in this Columbia Rain Jacket crafted with their signature, air-permeable outer shell protection that’s waterproof and breathable. 

$100 $75

Shop Now

Tommy Hilfiger Solid Short-Sleeve Polo Top

Tommy Hilfiger Solid Short-Sleeve Polo Top
Macy's

Tommy Hilfiger Solid Short-Sleeve Polo Top

Stay cool all day thanks to the lightweight cotton fabric made for comfort and breathability. 

$45 $27

Shop Now

Macy's Labor Day Deals on Handbags

Nine West Lucianne Convertible Flap Crossbody Bag

Nine West Lucianne Convertible Flap Crossbody Bag
Macy's

Nine West Lucianne Convertible Flap Crossbody Bag

The Flap Crossbody bag by Nine West is chic, stylish and deeply discounted for Macy's Labor Day Sale.

$89 $36

with code LABOR

Shop Now

Coach Badge Jacquard Elise Satchel

Coach Badge Jacquard Elise Satchel
Macy's

Coach Badge Jacquard Elise Satchel

Crafted of jacquard with contrasting textures, this iconic satchel is an immediate go-to for carrying all your daily essentials. 

$295 $177

Shop Now

The Sak Los Feliz Leather Hobo Bag

The Sak Los Feliz Leather Hobo Bag
Macy's

The Sak Los Feliz Leather Hobo Bag

No one makes a hobo bag chic the way The Sak does. Shop now to get this one for an extra 20% off the already discounted price. 

$85 $68

with code Labor

Shop Now

Macy's Labor Day Deals on Jewelry and Accessories

Ray-Ban Unisex RB3025 Aviator Classic Sunglasses

Ray-Ban Unisex RB3025 Aviator Classic Sunglasses
Macy's

Ray-Ban Unisex RB3025 Aviator Classic Sunglasses

These classic Ray-Ban aviators are a best-seller. The rounded frames are a great shape for angular faces. 

$221 $177

Shop Now

Coach Women's Elliot Signature Canvas Watch, 36mm

Coach Women's Elliot Signature Canvas Watch, 36mm
Macy's

Coach Women's Elliot Signature Canvas Watch, 36mm

This Coach watch is an elegant wardrobe staple that can be worn for decades with proper upkeep.

$150 $120

Shop Now

EFFY Cultured Freshwater Pearl Station Bracelet

EFFY Cultured Freshwater Pearl Station Bracelet
Macy's

EFFY Cultured Freshwater Pearl Station Bracelet

This dainty pearl bracelet is available in white, yellow or rose 14k gold.

$300 $90

Shop Now

The Labor Day discounts don’t stop here! Check out our list of the Best Labor Day Sales of 2023

