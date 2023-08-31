Macy's Labor Day sale comes at the perfect time to upgrade your wardrobe for fall.
If you're transitioning your wardrobe to fall and realizing you have nothing to wear in milder or cooler weather, Macy's is here to save the day. Right now they're hosting their Labor Day Sale where you can find some of the best deals of the season with regular-priced items up to 60% off.
Whether you're on the market for fall-ready dresses, a trendy watch, or a stylish crossbody handbag, Macy's Labor Day Sale has you covered. You'll get to shop the brands you love, like Levi's, Ray-Ban, Coach and more. Plus, get an extra 20% off select sale items by using the code LABOR at checkout.
With so many markdowns across Macy's site, we want to help you and your closet out by ensuring you shop for the best fashion finds. Below, we've found the best items you'll want to shop in fashion, handbags, jewelry and accessories during Macy's Labor Day Sale.
Macy's Labor Day Deals on Women's Fashion
I.N.C. Printed Shirtdress
I.N.C. Printed Shirtdress
Slip this dress on for an office outfit as comfortable as your work from home uniform.
Levi's Original Cotton Denim Trucker Jacket
Levi's Original Cotton Denim Trucker Jacket
Levi's original jean jacket just gets better over time from natural wear through all seasons.
Adidas Linear-Logo Full Length Leggings
Adidas Linear-Logo Full Length Leggings
This pair of Adidas leggings will keep you comfortable and feeling sleek while you train at the gym, thanks to its classic high-rise support.
Kingston Grey Juniors' Printed 2-Pc. Jacket & Dress
Kingston Grey Juniors' Printed 2-Pc. Jacket & Dress
Step into fall feeling like Barbie in this two-piece printed jacket and dress.
Columbia Omni-Tech Arcadia II Rain Jacket
Columbia Omni-Tech Arcadia II Rain Jacket
You can stay dry this fall in this Columbia Rain Jacket crafted with their signature, air-permeable outer shell protection that’s waterproof and breathable.
Tommy Hilfiger Solid Short-Sleeve Polo Top
Tommy Hilfiger Solid Short-Sleeve Polo Top
Stay cool all day thanks to the lightweight cotton fabric made for comfort and breathability.
Macy's Labor Day Deals on Handbags
Nine West Lucianne Convertible Flap Crossbody Bag
Nine West Lucianne Convertible Flap Crossbody Bag
The Flap Crossbody bag by Nine West is chic, stylish and deeply discounted for Macy's Labor Day Sale.
Coach Badge Jacquard Elise Satchel
Coach Badge Jacquard Elise Satchel
Crafted of jacquard with contrasting textures, this iconic satchel is an immediate go-to for carrying all your daily essentials.
The Sak Los Feliz Leather Hobo Bag
The Sak Los Feliz Leather Hobo Bag
No one makes a hobo bag chic the way The Sak does. Shop now to get this one for an extra 20% off the already discounted price.
Macy's Labor Day Deals on Jewelry and Accessories
Ray-Ban Unisex RB3025 Aviator Classic Sunglasses
Ray-Ban Unisex RB3025 Aviator Classic Sunglasses
These classic Ray-Ban aviators are a best-seller. The rounded frames are a great shape for angular faces.
Coach Women's Elliot Signature Canvas Watch, 36mm
Coach Women's Elliot Signature Canvas Watch, 36mm
This Coach watch is an elegant wardrobe staple that can be worn for decades with proper upkeep.
EFFY Cultured Freshwater Pearl Station Bracelet
EFFY Cultured Freshwater Pearl Station Bracelet
This dainty pearl bracelet is available in white, yellow or rose 14k gold.
