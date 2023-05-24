Shopping

Macy's Memorial Day Sale: Shop the 15 Best Deals on Women's Fashion and Accessories Up to 40% Off

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
If you're transitioning your wardrobe to summer and realizing you have nothing to wear in warmer weather, Macy's is here to save the day. Right now they're hosting their Memorial Day Sale where you can find some of the best deals of the season with regular-priced items up to 40% off. 

Whether you're on the market for breezy dresses, a stylish and trendy miniskirt, a colorful crossbody handbag or the ultimate denim cut-offs, Macy's Memorial Day Sale has you covered. You'll get to shop the brands you love, like Gucci, Tommy Hilfiger, GUESS and more. Plus, get an extra 20% off on select sale items by using the code MEMDAY at checkout. 

With so many markdowns across Macy's site, we want to help you and your closet out by ensuring you shop for the best fashion finds. Below, we've found the best items you'll want to shop in fashion, handbags, jewelry and accessories during Macy's Memorial Day Sale. 

Macy's Deals on Women's Fashion

Anne Cole Striped Button-Front Roll-Tab-Sleeve Cover-Up
Anne Cole Striped Button-Front Roll-Tab-Sleeve Cover-Up
Macy's
Anne Cole Striped Button-Front Roll-Tab-Sleeve Cover-Up

 The floaty swim cover-up has a v-neckline, front pocket, and buttoned sleeves.

$86$43
Vince Camuto Cotton Puff-Sleeve Tiered Midi Dress
Vince Camuto Cotton Puff-Sleeve Tiered Midi Dress
Macy's
Vince Camuto Cotton Puff-Sleeve Tiered Midi Dress

This elegant yet casual dress from Vincent Camuto sways with every step you take. 

$148$88
Tommy Hilfiger Solid Short-Sleeve Polo Top
Tommy Hilfiger Solid Short-Sleeve Polo Top
Macy's
Tommy Hilfiger Solid Short-Sleeve Polo Top

Stay cool all day thanks to the lightweight cotton fabric made for comfort and breathability. 

$45$27
Charter Club Linen Capri Tie-Waist Pants
Charter Club Linen Capri Tie-Waist Pants
Macy's
Charter Club Linen Capri Tie-Waist Pants

Add breeziness to any summer outfit with these drawstring capri linen pants.

$70$42
GUESS Women's Tweed Jacket and Miniskirt
GUESS Women's Tweed Jacket and Miniskirt
Macy's
GUESS Women's Tweed Jacket and Miniskirt

Break the glass ceiling while being the most stylish person in the office when wearing this tweed suit from GUESS. The miniskirt and matching blazer work well with or without the matching top

$148$71
WITH CODE MEMDAY
$89$43
WITH CODE MEMDAY
And Now This Women's Faux-Leather Skirt
And Now This Women's Faux-Leather Skirt
Macy's
And Now This Women's Faux-Leather Skirt

Edgy in an effortless way, we love this faux-leather skirt with functional pockets. Available in tan and black you could easily dress it up or down depending on the occasion. 

$49$15
Bar III Women's Printed V-Neck Ruffle Dress
BAR III Women's Printed V-Neck Ruffle Dress
Macy's
Bar III Women's Printed V-Neck Ruffle Dress

Mini dresses, like this one from Bar III, are a big trend this summer. We love the playful ruffles and fun, colorful print.

$60$29
WITH CODE MEMDAY

Macy's Deals on Handbags

Michael Kors Signature Jet Set Charm Large Dome Crossbody
Michael Kors Signature Jet Set Charm Large Dome Crossbody
Macy's
Michael Kors Signature Jet Set Charm Large Dome Crossbody

Now's the time to grab yourself a summer bag for everyday occasions that'll transcend the trends of time.

$228$137
Coach Luna Shoulder Bag
Coach Luna Shoulder Bag
Macy's
Coach Luna Shoulder Bag

A '90s-inspired staple, crescent-shaped shoulder bags are one of this year's hottest handbag trends. 

$295$177
DKNY Chelsea Web Strap Camera Bag
DKNY Chelsea Web Strap Camera Bag
Macy's
DKNY Chelsea Web Strap Camera Bag

This baby blue crossbody from DKNY is small, but mighty, fitting all your essentials like a phone, wallet and keys. 

$158$95

Macy's Deals on Women's Jewelry and Accessories

Ralph Lauren Ralph Sunglasses, RA5150
Ralph Lauren Ralph Sunglasses, RA5150
Macy's
Ralph Lauren Ralph Sunglasses, RA5150

These Ralph Lauren Sunglasses are not too big and not too dark and still protect your eyes in style. 

$95$48
Unwritten 14K Gold Flash-Plated Butterfly Necklace Set
Unwritten 14K Gold Flash-Plated Butterfly Necklace Set
Macy's
Unwritten 14K Gold Flash-Plated Butterfly Necklace Set

Layered necklaces are a popular choice these days, but this one can be worn together or separated. The butterfly and pink and purple beads remind us of the warmer days ahead. 

$50$24
WITH CODE MEMDAY
Gucci GG0278O Women's Rectangle Eyeglasses
Gucci GG0278O Women's Rectangle Eyeglasses
Macy's
Gucci GG0278O Women's Rectangle Eyeglasses

If you've ever dreamed about wearing designer frames, the Macy's Memorial Day Sale is your excuse to go for it. Right now you can save over $120 on these Gucci eyeglasses. 

$435$305
Givenchy Crystal & Pavé Hinged Bangle Bracelet
Givenchy Crystal & Pavé Hinged Bangle Bracelet
Macy's
Givenchy Crystal & Pavé Hinged Bangle Bracelet

Simple and elegant, this bangle-style bracelet is dazzling. You can get it in silver, gold or rose gold.

$48$36
Burberry Women's Sunglasses
Burberry Women's Sunglasses, BE4346 53
Macy's
Burberry Women's Sunglasses

When Burberry sunglasses are offered in a rare sale, you don't want to wait to put them in your cart. This killer deal is already creating a low stock on these fashionable frames. 

$281$141

