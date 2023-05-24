If you're transitioning your wardrobe to summer and realizing you have nothing to wear in warmer weather, Macy's is here to save the day. Right now they're hosting their Memorial Day Sale where you can find some of the best deals of the season with regular-priced items up to 40% off.

Whether you're on the market for breezy dresses, a stylish and trendy miniskirt, a colorful crossbody handbag or the ultimate denim cut-offs, Macy's Memorial Day Sale has you covered. You'll get to shop the brands you love, like Gucci, Tommy Hilfiger, GUESS and more. Plus, get an extra 20% off on select sale items by using the code MEMDAY at checkout.

Shop Macy's Memorial Day Sale

With so many markdowns across Macy's site, we want to help you and your closet out by ensuring you shop for the best fashion finds. Below, we've found the best items you'll want to shop in fashion, handbags, jewelry and accessories during Macy's Memorial Day Sale.

Macy's Deals on Women's Fashion

Macy's Deals on Handbags

Macy's Deals on Women's Jewelry and Accessories

Burberry Women's Sunglasses Macy's Burberry Women's Sunglasses When Burberry sunglasses are offered in a rare sale, you don't want to wait to put them in your cart. This killer deal is already creating a low stock on these fashionable frames. $281 $141 Shop Now

