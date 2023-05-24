Macy's Memorial Day Sale: Shop the 15 Best Deals on Women's Fashion and Accessories Up to 40% Off
If you're transitioning your wardrobe to summer and realizing you have nothing to wear in warmer weather, Macy's is here to save the day. Right now they're hosting their Memorial Day Sale where you can find some of the best deals of the season with regular-priced items up to 40% off.
Whether you're on the market for breezy dresses, a stylish and trendy miniskirt, a colorful crossbody handbag or the ultimate denim cut-offs, Macy's Memorial Day Sale has you covered. You'll get to shop the brands you love, like Gucci, Tommy Hilfiger, GUESS and more. Plus, get an extra 20% off on select sale items by using the code MEMDAY at checkout.
With so many markdowns across Macy's site, we want to help you and your closet out by ensuring you shop for the best fashion finds. Below, we've found the best items you'll want to shop in fashion, handbags, jewelry and accessories during Macy's Memorial Day Sale.
Macy's Deals on Women's Fashion
The floaty swim cover-up has a v-neckline, front pocket, and buttoned sleeves.
This elegant yet casual dress from Vincent Camuto sways with every step you take.
Stay cool all day thanks to the lightweight cotton fabric made for comfort and breathability.
Add breeziness to any summer outfit with these drawstring capri linen pants.
Break the glass ceiling while being the most stylish person in the office when wearing this tweed suit from GUESS. The miniskirt and matching blazer work well with or without the matching top.
Edgy in an effortless way, we love this faux-leather skirt with functional pockets. Available in tan and black you could easily dress it up or down depending on the occasion.
Mini dresses, like this one from Bar III, are a big trend this summer. We love the playful ruffles and fun, colorful print.
Macy's Deals on Handbags
Now's the time to grab yourself a summer bag for everyday occasions that'll transcend the trends of time.
A '90s-inspired staple, crescent-shaped shoulder bags are one of this year's hottest handbag trends.
This baby blue crossbody from DKNY is small, but mighty, fitting all your essentials like a phone, wallet and keys.
Macy's Deals on Women's Jewelry and Accessories
These Ralph Lauren Sunglasses are not too big and not too dark and still protect your eyes in style.
Layered necklaces are a popular choice these days, but this one can be worn together or separated. The butterfly and pink and purple beads remind us of the warmer days ahead.
If you've ever dreamed about wearing designer frames, the Macy's Memorial Day Sale is your excuse to go for it. Right now you can save over $120 on these Gucci eyeglasses.
Simple and elegant, this bangle-style bracelet is dazzling. You can get it in silver, gold or rose gold.
When Burberry sunglasses are offered in a rare sale, you don't want to wait to put them in your cart. This killer deal is already creating a low stock on these fashionable frames.
