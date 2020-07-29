Shopping

Macy's Sale: Take Up to 50% Off, Plus an Extra 20% Off with Code

Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
Macy's Sale hero graphic
ETonline / Macy's

The Macy's sale is offering up to 50% off with an extra 20% off with promo code SAVE. You will find discounts on designer clothing, accessories, shoes, homeware and home decor. 

Additionally, you get free shipping when you spend $25 or more. 

Get a deal on kitchen appliances, while shopping for new fashion items to add to your summer wardrobe. Favorite brands such as Anne Klein, Kenneth Cole, Kate Spade New York and more are on sale.

Check out ET Style's top selects from the Macy's sale.

Spin Tech 4.0 29" Hardside Check-In Spinner
Samsonite
Samsonite Spin Tech 4.0 29" Hardside Check-In Spinner, Created for Macy's
Macy's
Spin Tech 4.0 29" Hardside Check-In Spinner
Samsonite

This expandable suitcase has dual spinner wheels and a pull handle engineered for greater control.

REGULARLY $400

Cotton Floral-Print Lace-Up Ruffle-Sleeve Blouse
INC
INC Cotton Floral-Print Lace-Up Ruffle-Sleeve Blouse
Macy's
Cotton Floral-Print Lace-Up Ruffle-Sleeve Blouse
INC

This floral print ruffle-sleeve top will dress up any pair of jeans. 

REGULARLY $59.50

Cuffed Denim Shorts
Calvin Klein Jeans
Calvin Klein Jeans Cuffed Denim Shorts
Macy's
Cuffed Denim Shorts
Calvin Klein Jeans

Upgrade your summer shorts with this Calvin Klein pair. 

REGULARLY $49.50

Plus Size Border-Print Halter Dress
Vince Camuto
Vince Camuto Plus Size Border-Print Halter Dress
Macy's
Plus Size Border-Print Halter Dress
Vince Camuto

This chic LBD features a gorgeous cutout hem and fit-and-flare silhouette. 

REGULARLY $139

XL Smokeless Electric Grill
Crux
Crux XL Smokeless Electric Grill
Macy's
XL Smokeless Electric Grill
Crux

A lightweight, portable electric grill to use indoors and outdoors with a removable, dishwasher-safe cooking plate. 

REGULARLY $89.99

Supima Cotton 550-Thread Count Bedding Collection
Charter Club Damask
Charter Club Supima Cotton 550-Thread Count Bedding Collection
Macy's
Supima Cotton 550-Thread Count Bedding Collection
Charter Club Damask

Made from Supima cotton, this 550-thread count bedding collection feels soft and luxurious to the touch. 

REGULARLY $45-$250

