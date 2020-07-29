Macy's Sale: Take Up to 50% Off, Plus an Extra 20% Off with Code

The Macy's sale is offering up to 50% off with an extra 20% off with promo code SAVE. You will find discounts on designer clothing, accessories, shoes, homeware and home decor.

Additionally, you get free shipping when you spend $25 or more.

Get a deal on kitchen appliances, while shopping for new fashion items to add to your summer wardrobe. Favorite brands such as Anne Klein, Kenneth Cole, Kate Spade New York and more are on sale.

Check out ET Style's top selects from the Macy's sale.

Cuffed Denim Shorts Calvin Klein Jeans Macy's Cuffed Denim Shorts Calvin Klein Jeans Upgrade your summer shorts with this Calvin Klein pair. REGULARLY $49.50 $29.59 at Macy's

Plus Size Border-Print Halter Dress Vince Camuto Macy's Plus Size Border-Print Halter Dress Vince Camuto This chic LBD features a gorgeous cutout hem and fit-and-flare silhouette. REGULARLY $139 $55.13 at Macy's

XL Smokeless Electric Grill Crux Macy's XL Smokeless Electric Grill Crux A lightweight, portable electric grill to use indoors and outdoors with a removable, dishwasher-safe cooking plate. REGULARLY $89.99 $53.99 at Macy's

Supima Cotton 550-Thread Count Bedding Collection Charter Club Damask Macy's Supima Cotton 550-Thread Count Bedding Collection Charter Club Damask Made from Supima cotton, this 550-thread count bedding collection feels soft and luxurious to the touch. REGULARLY $45-$250 $21.59 and up at Macy's

Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

RELATED CONTENT:

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Pre-Sale of the Year Is Happening Now!

Nordstrom Surprise Sale: Up to 60% Off Designer Handbags and Shoes

Stuart Weitzman Sale: Take up to 50% Off Summer Sale