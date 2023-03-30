Shopping

Macy's VIP Sale: Shop the Best Deals on Women's Fashion and Accessories Up to 30% Off

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
If you're transitioning your wardrobe to spring and realizing you have nothing to wear in warmer weather, Macy's is here to save the day. Right now they're hosting their VIP Sale where you can find some of the best deals of the season with regular-priced items up to 30% off. 

Whether you're on the market for breezy dresses, a stylish and trendy miniskirt, a colorful crossbody handbag or the ultimate denim cut-offs, Macy's VIP Sale has you covered. You'll get to shop the brands you love, like Gucci, Tommy Hilfiger, GUESS, Calvin Klein and more, for an extra 10% to 30% off by using the code VIP at checkout. 

With so many markdowns across Macy's site, we want to help you and your closet out by ensuring you shop for the best fashion finds. Below, we've found the best items you'll want to shop in fashion, handbags, jewelry and accessories during Macy's VIP Sale. 

Macy's Deals on Women's Fashion

Bar III Women's Printed V-Neck Ruffle Dress
BAR III Women's Printed V-Neck Ruffle Dress
Macy's
Bar III Women's Printed V-Neck Ruffle Dress

Mini dresses, like this one from Bar III, are a big trend this spring. We love the playful ruffles and fun, colorful print.

$60$42
GUESS Women's Tweed Jacket and Miniskirt
GUESS Women's Tweed Jacket and Miniskirt
Macy's
GUESS Women's Tweed Jacket and Miniskirt

Break the glass ceiling while being the most stylish person in the office when wearing this tweed suit from GUESS. The miniskirt and matching blazer work well with or without the matching top

$148$104
$89$62
And Now This Women's Faux-Leather Skirt
And Now This Women's Faux-Leather Skirt
Macy's
And Now This Women's Faux-Leather Skirt

Edgy in an effortless way, we love this faux-leather skirt with functional pockets. Available in tan and black you could easily dress it up or down depending on the occasion. 

$49$21
Cotton On High Rise Classic Stretch Denim Shorts
Cotton On High Rise Classic Stretch Denim Shorts
Macy's
Cotton On High Rise Classic Stretch Denim Shorts

What's more classic than denim shorts in summer? These comfy, stretchy shorts come in three different shades of blue denim. 

$40$28
Tommy Hilfiger Flutter-Sleeve Chiffon Fit & Flare Dress
Tommy Hilfiger Flutter-Sleeve Chiffon Fit & Flare Dress
Macy's
Tommy Hilfiger Flutter-Sleeve Chiffon Fit & Flare Dress

This pastel and floral dress from Tommy Hilfiger is the perfect color palette for spring. It's also a great option if you're in the market for an Easter dress. 

$129$90
Calvin Klein Off-The-Shoulder Sheath Dress
Calvin Klein Off-The-Shoulder Sheath Dress
Macy's
Calvin Klein Off-The-Shoulder Sheath Dress

If you have more formal events on your social calendar, this super stylish off-the-shoulder dress from Calvin Klein will be a hit. 

$149$104
Anne Klein Sheer Dot-Print Blouse
Anne Klein Sheer Dot-Print Blouse
Macy's
Anne Klein Sheer Dot-Print Blouse

Add this polka-dot blouse from Anne Klein into your work wardrobe for a top that can easily transition from work to happy hour. 

$89$62

Macy's Deals on Handbags

DKNY Chelsea Web Strap Camera Bag
DKNY Chelsea Web Strap Camera Bag
Macy's
DKNY Chelsea Web Strap Camera Bag

This baby blue crossbody from DKNY is small, but mighty, fitting all your essentials like a phone, wallet and keys. 

$158$66
Calvin Klein Beckah Top Zipper Convertible Crossbody
Calvin Klein Beckah Top Zipper Convertible Crossbody
Macy's
Calvin Klein Beckah Top Zipper Convertible Crossbody

Gorgeous and streamlined, this crossbody tote has all kinds of bells and whistles you want in a purse. The handbag features an inner zippered pocket and two pockets for your cell phone or sunglasses. 

$168$71
Lauren Ralph Lauren Monogram Jacquard Medium Tyler Tote
Lauren Ralph Lauren Monogram Jacquard Medium Tyler Tote
Macy's
Lauren Ralph Lauren Monogram Jacquard Medium Tyler Tote

Looking for the perfect tote for spring? With blooming flowers and yellow trim, this handbag from Lauren Ralph Lauren is an ideal pick.

$375$158
GUESS La Femme Puffy Peony Shoulder Bag
GUESS La Femme Puffy Peony Shoulder Bag
Macy's
GUESS La Femme Puffy Peony Shoulder Bag

Elevated with a gold chair and faux leather in pale pink embossed with the GUESS logo print, you'll feel chic wearing this shoulder bag. 

$108$45
Fossil Parker Small Leather Convertible Backpack
Fossil Parker Small Leather Convertible Backpack
Macy's
Fossil Parker Small Leather Convertible Backpack

Offered in black or brown leather, this bag from Fossil can be worn as a backpack or crossbody bag. Big enough to fit a tablet and several other essentials, this bag will come in handy for work or days out running errands.

$200$140

Macy's Deals on Women's Jewelry and Accessories

Unwritten 14K Gold Flash-Plated Butterfly Necklace Set
Unwritten 14K Gold Flash-Plated Butterfly Necklace Set
Macy's
Unwritten 14K Gold Flash-Plated Butterfly Necklace Set

Layered necklaces are a popular choice these days, but this one can be worn together or separated. The butterfly and pink and purple beads remind us of the warmer days ahead. 

$50$21
Prada Polarized Sunglasses, 0PR 24XS
Prada Polarized Sunglasses, 0PR 24XS
Macy's
Prada Polarized Sunglasses, 0PR 24XS

Add these oversized Prada sunglasses to your cart fast because they're already running low.

$343$240
Gucci GG0278O Women's Rectangle Eyeglasses
Gucci GG0278O Women's Rectangle Eyeglasses
Macy's
Gucci GG0278O Women's Rectangle Eyeglasses

If you've ever dreamed about wearing designer frames, the Macy's VIP Sale is your excuse to go for it. Right now you can save over $120 on these Gucci eyeglasses. 

$435$305
Givenchy Crystal & Pavé Hinged Bangle Bracelet
Givenchy Crystal & Pavé Hinged Bangle Bracelet
Macy's
Givenchy Crystal & Pavé Hinged Bangle Bracelet

Simple and elegant, this bangle-style bracelet is dazzling. You can get it in silver, gold or rose gold.

$48$34
Burberry Women's Sunglasses
Burberry Women's Sunglasses, BE4346 53
Macy's
Burberry Women's Sunglasses

When Burberry sunglasses are offered in a rare sale, you don't want to wait to put them in your cart. This killer deal is already creating a low stock on these fashionable frames. 

$281$197

