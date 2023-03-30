If you're transitioning your wardrobe to spring and realizing you have nothing to wear in warmer weather, Macy's is here to save the day. Right now they're hosting their VIP Sale where you can find some of the best deals of the season with regular-priced items up to 30% off.

Whether you're on the market for breezy dresses, a stylish and trendy miniskirt, a colorful crossbody handbag or the ultimate denim cut-offs, Macy's VIP Sale has you covered. You'll get to shop the brands you love, like Gucci, Tommy Hilfiger, GUESS, Calvin Klein and more, for an extra 10% to 30% off by using the code VIP at checkout.

Shop Macy's VIP Sale

With so many markdowns across Macy's site, we want to help you and your closet out by ensuring you shop for the best fashion finds. Below, we've found the best items you'll want to shop in fashion, handbags, jewelry and accessories during Macy's VIP Sale.

Macy's Deals on Women's Fashion

Macy's Deals on Handbags

Fossil Parker Small Leather Convertible Backpack Macy's Fossil Parker Small Leather Convertible Backpack Offered in black or brown leather, this bag from Fossil can be worn as a backpack or crossbody bag. Big enough to fit a tablet and several other essentials, this bag will come in handy for work or days out running errands. $200 $140 Shop Now

Macy's Deals on Women's Jewelry and Accessories

Burberry Women's Sunglasses Macy's Burberry Women's Sunglasses When Burberry sunglasses are offered in a rare sale, you don't want to wait to put them in your cart. This killer deal is already creating a low stock on these fashionable frames. $281 $197 Shop Now

