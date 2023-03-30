Macy's VIP Sale: Shop the Best Deals on Women's Fashion and Accessories Up to 30% Off
If you're transitioning your wardrobe to spring and realizing you have nothing to wear in warmer weather, Macy's is here to save the day. Right now they're hosting their VIP Sale where you can find some of the best deals of the season with regular-priced items up to 30% off.
Whether you're on the market for breezy dresses, a stylish and trendy miniskirt, a colorful crossbody handbag or the ultimate denim cut-offs, Macy's VIP Sale has you covered. You'll get to shop the brands you love, like Gucci, Tommy Hilfiger, GUESS, Calvin Klein and more, for an extra 10% to 30% off by using the code VIP at checkout.
With so many markdowns across Macy's site, we want to help you and your closet out by ensuring you shop for the best fashion finds. Below, we've found the best items you'll want to shop in fashion, handbags, jewelry and accessories during Macy's VIP Sale.
Macy's Deals on Women's Fashion
Mini dresses, like this one from Bar III, are a big trend this spring. We love the playful ruffles and fun, colorful print.
Break the glass ceiling while being the most stylish person in the office when wearing this tweed suit from GUESS. The miniskirt and matching blazer work well with or without the matching top.
Edgy in an effortless way, we love this faux-leather skirt with functional pockets. Available in tan and black you could easily dress it up or down depending on the occasion.
What's more classic than denim shorts in summer? These comfy, stretchy shorts come in three different shades of blue denim.
This pastel and floral dress from Tommy Hilfiger is the perfect color palette for spring. It's also a great option if you're in the market for an Easter dress.
If you have more formal events on your social calendar, this super stylish off-the-shoulder dress from Calvin Klein will be a hit.
Add this polka-dot blouse from Anne Klein into your work wardrobe for a top that can easily transition from work to happy hour.
Macy's Deals on Handbags
This baby blue crossbody from DKNY is small, but mighty, fitting all your essentials like a phone, wallet and keys.
Gorgeous and streamlined, this crossbody tote has all kinds of bells and whistles you want in a purse. The handbag features an inner zippered pocket and two pockets for your cell phone or sunglasses.
Looking for the perfect tote for spring? With blooming flowers and yellow trim, this handbag from Lauren Ralph Lauren is an ideal pick.
Elevated with a gold chair and faux leather in pale pink embossed with the GUESS logo print, you'll feel chic wearing this shoulder bag.
Offered in black or brown leather, this bag from Fossil can be worn as a backpack or crossbody bag. Big enough to fit a tablet and several other essentials, this bag will come in handy for work or days out running errands.
Macy's Deals on Women's Jewelry and Accessories
Layered necklaces are a popular choice these days, but this one can be worn together or separated. The butterfly and pink and purple beads remind us of the warmer days ahead.
Add these oversized Prada sunglasses to your cart fast because they're already running low.
If you've ever dreamed about wearing designer frames, the Macy's VIP Sale is your excuse to go for it. Right now you can save over $120 on these Gucci eyeglasses.
Simple and elegant, this bangle-style bracelet is dazzling. You can get it in silver, gold or rose gold.
When Burberry sunglasses are offered in a rare sale, you don't want to wait to put them in your cart. This killer deal is already creating a low stock on these fashionable frames.
