'Made in Mexico': Where the Cast of the Netflix Reality Show Is Now

It's been more than two years since fans met the cast of Made in Mexico.

The eight-episode Netflix reality show premiered in September 2018, and followed nine socialites residing in Mexico City. Living rich and lavish lives, viewers also got a look at their culture, triumphs, professional setbacks and personal struggles. Many fans hoped for a second season, but it never came.

So what are the nine stars up to these days? ET is taking a look at where the Made in Mexico cast is now.

Kitzia Mitre

The fashion designer is the great-granddaughter of Gustavo Baz Prada, a Mexican revolutionary turned politician. She is married to Pedro Checa, and welcomed their first child, a son named Pedro, in 2016. Made in Mexico showcased the family at their ranch, minor marital woes, and celebrating their son's baptism.

Flash forward to now and Kitzia is a mother of two. She welcomed her second child, a daughter named Mar, on Jan. 28, 2020. The animal lover keeps her followers updated on her and her family's life on her Instagram.

Roby Checa

Roby is Kitzia’s brother-in-law, who enjoyed the nightlife but also struggled with his personal life. Viewers saw Roby attempt to have a relationship his 3-year-old son, whom he had from a previous relationship, and his son's mom. He tried pursuing a romantic relationship with his co-star Columba, but got his heart broken when she told him she wasn't interested in him.

Roby hasn’t been active on Instagram since October 2020. His last post was with a woman who appeared to be his new girlfriend.

“And we found each other..... ❤️ @ximeochoac,” he captioned the post.

Columba Díaz

"Colu," as her friends call her, is a model who previously worked with Kitzia during one of her fashion campaigns. Viewers watched as Kitzia attempted to set Colu up with her brother-in-law, Roby, but she was more interested in Pepe Díaz.

Currently, the now-27-year-old runs her own company called Ciervo Indefenso, where she works with artists to sell clothes, art and photography. While chatting with Lady Gunn earlier this year, Colu shared that she loved the feedback from the show, expressing, "People were so nice with me, and also connecting with fans from around the world just for a show is amazing."

Her IG is filled with eccentric selfies, snaps of her artwork and her adorable dachshund, Rafaela.

Shanik Aspe

Shanik is a TV personality who aspired to become a singer. The series showed her journey as she embarked on a singing career and performed at her first showcase, in which she sang in both Spanish and English. Her fellow Made in Mexico co-stars got candid about her first performance in English, with some admitting it wasn't the greatest. However, she fared better on the original song she sang in her native language.

During her moments on the show, she also expressed her desire to start a family soon with her husband, Mauricio Odiardi. Flash forward and the two have since welcomed their first child together. Shanik became a mother to a baby girl named Carlotta on July 15, 2020.

Fans can catch up with the star on her podcast, Reinas de corazones, which she co-hosts with Jimena Gallego, Fabiola Guajardo and Estefanía Villarreal. The ladies are all part of a singing group of the same name.

Chantal Trujillo

Chantal is the ultimate influencer. She worked as a jewelry market assistant for Vogue and was on season 2 of E!'s House of DVF before landing a spot on the Netflix reality show. Always a stylish and nice presence on the screen, Chantel was and continues to be engaged to longtime boyfriend Federico Álvarez.

These days, amid the pandemic, Chantal was forced to postpone her wedding three times. It is now set for 2022. In the meantime, she is living her best life, traveling, collaborating with brands and showing off her latest looks.

Liz Woodburn

​​Liz is a Chilean-American food blogger. She became part of the show when she followed her then-fiancé, Carlos Olson, to Mexico City and became friends with the Made in Mexico cast. During the show, she and Carlos were already engaged but he re-proposed on one of the episodes during a helicopter ride. The two got married in September 2018, right as the series was dropping.

Now, the 33-year-old is on "baby watch," pregnant and expecting her first child, a baby boy they will name Charlie. The socialite has been sharing her pregnancy journey on her Instagram.

Hanna Jaff

The San Diego native is a philanthropist who prides herself on her humanitarian work, giving back to the community and running her Jaff Foundation. Known as an overachiever, Hanna showed off her many accomplishments while hosting a dinner party at her home and tensions arose between her and some of the cast members who called her fake. During the season, viewers also saw Hanna launch her clothing brand, We Are One, which raises funds to promote world peace, and learn about her desire to one day get married.

Since viewers last saw her on the show, she got engaged to British aristocrat Harry Roper-Curzon in late 2019. They got married in February 2020, and by July 2021 had called it quits. Their separation was a tumultuous one, with Harry making claims that Hanna lied to him about her heritage and wealth, per the Daily Mail. Hanna, on her end, claims her now-ex was "abusive" towards her. Both have denied each other's allegations.

Hanna, meanwhile, continues to show her support for humanitarian causes on her Instagram, deleting any and all memories of her former relationship.

Carlos Girón Longoria

The charming Carlos is a TV personality and actor who starred in telenovelas like Corona de Lagrimas,Amigas y Rivales and Como Dice El Dicho. On the show, fans found out about his traumatic past, which involved him getting kidnapped and spending months in captivity when he was 20 years old. After the event, Carlos hoped he and his estranged father would rekindle their relationship. He eventually reunited with his father after eight years of not seeing him.

When he's not traveling or spending time with his adorable four dogs, Carlos continues to act. His most recent role is portraying Rogelio Bustamante in Falsa Identidad. He also appeared in Médicos, Línea de Vida from 2019 to 2020. As for his most recent Instagram post, looks like he's ready to grow out his hair.

Pepe Díaz

The club and restaurant owner was the party boy of the bunch. Pepe exuded coolness and lived his life to the fullest. During his time on the show, he teamed up with boxing legend Julio César Chávez to co-found JC Chávez Boxing Studio. He also expressed his interest in Colu and pursued her.

These days, it looks like Pepe continues to party it up, has various business endeavors, and has become a DJ.

Season 1 of Made in Mexico is streaming on Netflix.

RELATED CONTENT:

Cast of Netflix's 'Made in Mexico' Says Show Will Break Down Stereotypes (Exclusive)

The Best Latinx TV Shows Available to Stream Now

Celebrating Latinx Entertainers: Selena Gomez, Cardi B, Becky G & More!

Why 'Made in Mexico' Is Your New Reality TV Obsession This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery