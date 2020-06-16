Madewell Sale: Save Up to 50% on Sale Styles

Madewell is treating shoppers to big discounts on sale items on the store's website. Take either 50% off or 35% off on select sale styles with the promo code REALDEAL at checkout.

The Madewell brand is known for its durable women's clothing (and men's, too), especially when it comes to flattering denim and basics like tees.And if you're a Madewell Insider, you'll get free shipping and returns as well as free personalization on leather and denim items. It's totally free to join, FYI.

Shop our picks from the Madewell sale, including high-rise skinny crop jeans and a comfy linen jumpsuit. Happy shopping!

Marled Hartley Cardigan Sweater Madewell Madewell Marled Hartley Cardigan Sweater Madewell A cropped, open-stitch cardigan to wear all year long. REGULARLY $89.50 $51.67 at Madewell

Sidewalk Low-Top Sneakers in Leather Madewell Madewell Sidewalk Low-Top Sneakers in Leather Madewell These stylish low-top leather kicks feature MWL Cloudlift insoles that offer optimal comfort and support. REGULARLY $88 $45.49 at Madewell

Linen-Cotton Pleat-Sleeve Jumpsuit Madewell Madewell Linen-Cotton Pleat-Sleeve Jumpsuit Madewell A bright linen jumpsuit ready for summer. REGULARLY $135 $77.02 at Madewell

10" High-Rise Skinny Crop Jeans in Horne Wash Madewell Madewell 10" High-Rise Skinny Crop Jeans in Horne Wash Madewell You don't need to tell us that a good pair of jeans is hard to find. Luckily, denim is one of Madewell's specialties -- these high rise skinny jeans have the perfect amount of stretch and will elongate your legs. REGULARLY $132 $64.02 at Madewell

Bubble-Sleeve Crop Top in Rainbow Stripe Madewell Madewell Bubble-Sleeve Crop Top in Rainbow Stripe Madewell Stripes in subdued rainbow colors are the star of this top, which is part sweatshirt, part sweater. Two Madewell deals are in effect here, resulting in that killer price. REGULARLY $75 $25.99 at Madewell

Tie-Waist Mini Dress in French Daisies Madewell Madewell Tie-Waist Mini Dress in French Daisies Madewell The Madewell sale is chock-full of cute dresses, and we especially love the daisy print on this one. REGULARLY $128 $34.99 at Madewell

Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

