Madewell Sale: Take 40% Jumpsuits, Jeans, Tops and More

Currently, Madewell is treating shoppers to 40% off almost everything on the website. You can redeem the discount at checkout using the coupon code VERYRARE.

The Madewell brand is known for its durable women's clothing (and men's, too), especially when it comes to flattering denim and basics like tees.

And if you're a Madewell Insider, you'll get free shipping and returns as well as free personalization on leather and denim items. It's totally free to join, FYI.

Shop our picks from the brand, including high rise skinny crop jeans and a comfy wide leg jumpsuit. Happy shopping!

Button-Front Tank Jumpsuit in Daisy Daydream Madewell Madewell Button-Front Tank Jumpsuit in Daisy Daydream Madewell Slip into this floral-minded wide leg jumpsuit that is equal parts cute and comfy. REGULARLY $148 $53.99 at Madewell

10" High-Rise Skinny Crop Jeans in Horne Wash Madewell Madewell 10" High-Rise Skinny Crop Jeans in Horne Wash Madewell You don't need to tell us that a good pair of jeans is hard to find. Luckily, denim is one of Madewell's specialties -- these high rise skinny jeans have the perfect amount of stretch and will elongate your legs. REGULARLY $132 $105.60 at Madewell

Bubble-Sleeve Crop Top in Rainbow Stripe Madewell Madewell Bubble-Sleeve Crop Top in Rainbow Stripe Madewell Stripes in subdued rainbow colors are the star of this top, which is part sweatshirt, part sweater. Two Madewell deals are in effect here, resulting in that killer price. REGULARLY $75 $23.99 at Madewell

Tie-Waist Mini Dress in French Daisies Madewell Madewell Tie-Waist Mini Dress in French Daisies Madewell The Madewell sale is chock-full of cute dresses, and we especially love the daisy print on this one. REGULARLY $128 $53.99 at Madewell

Side-Button Huston Pull-On Crop Pants in Indigo Stripe Madewell Madewell Side-Button Huston Pull-On Crop Pants in Indigo Stripe Madewell These high waist pants were already on sale, so the extra 30% off results in a discount we can't resist. REGULARLY $79.50 $38.70 at Madewell

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

