Madewell Sale: Two Ways to Save 30%
Right now, Madewell is treating shoppers to two promotions: 30% off select "smile-worthy" styles and 30% off sale items. For both sales, you can redeem at checkout using the coupon code HAPPYPLACE.
The brand is known for its durable women's clothing (and men's, too), especially when it comes to flattering denim and basics like tees.
And if you're a Madewell Insider, you'll get free shipping and returns as well as free personalization on leather and denim items. It's totally free to join, FYI.
Take advantage of both Madewell offers and shop our picks below. Happy shopping!
You don't need to tell us that a good pair of jeans is hard to find. Luckily, denim is one of Madewell's specialties -- these high rise skinny jeans have the perfect amount of stretch and will elongate your legs.
No flimsy flip-flops for you this year. These slide-on sandals are chic and cushy.
Stripes in subdued rainbow colors are the star of this top, which is part sweatshirt, part sweater. Two Madewell deals are in effect here, resulting in that killer price.
This bag will fit all your essentials (wallet, laptop, pair of sunnies) and then some. This is one of several sale items you can personalize with your initials.
The Madewell sale is chock-full of cute dresses, and we especially love the daisy print on this one.
These high waist pants were already on sale, so the extra 30% off results in a discount we can't resist.
Love tie-dye but not ready for a head-to-toe look? Start small with this colorful canvas cap -- wear it on your next walk!
