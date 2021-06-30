Shopping

Madewell's 25% Off Sale Ends Tonight -- And Is Full of Summer Wardrobe Essentials

By ETonline Staff
Madewell summer sale
Courtesy of Madewell

Madewell is treating shoppers to deep discounts now on the store's website. Take 25% off summer styles and expand that summer wardrobe with code FLASH

The Madewell brand is popular with celebrities like Meghan Markle, Katie Holmes and Jessica Biel. Madewell is known for their durable women's clothing (and men's, too), especially when it comes to flattering denim and basics like tees. And if you're a Madewell Insider, you'll get free shipping and returns as well as free personalization on leather and denim items. It's totally free to join, FYI.

Shop our picks from the Madewell Sale, including dresses, shoes, denim, jeans and a comfy linen jumpsuit. Happy shopping!

Shop the Madewell Summer Sale.

Cattail Tiered Dress
Red dress
Madewell
Cattail Tiered Dress
All dresses should be as comfortable as pajamas, like this Cattail Tiered Dress from Madewell.
$96 (REGULARLY $128)
The Lianne Slide in Woven Leather
Tan sandals
Madewell
The Lianne Slide in Woven Leather
Step out in style with these Madewell Lianne Slides in Woven Leather. Also available in Black, you don't want to miss out on these, especially while you can get them 25% off!
$52 (REGULARLY $98)
Balloon-Sleeve Crop Jean Jacket
Cream jean jacket
Madewell
Balloon-Sleeve Crop Jean Jacket
This boxy-cropped jean jacket in the shade summer dune is just what you need on a breezy summer day. 
$101 (REGULARLY $135)
Denim Rolled-Sleeve Shirt in Lunar Wash
Lunar wash denim shirt
Madewell
Denim Rolled-Sleeve Shirt in Lunar Wash
This button up shirt has the perfect cool and classic fit for summer and we love the lunar wash color.
$52 (REGULARLY $70)
Voile Cross-Back Cover-Up Maxi Dress
White cross back dress
Madewell
Voile Cross-Back Cover-Up Maxi Dress
Easy and breezy with chic crossback strap details!
$74 (REGULARLY $98)
Beaded Fruit Chain Necklace
Fruit necklace
Madewell
Beaded Fruit Chain Necklace
This gold-plated necklace with itty bitty beaded fruits is the sweet and playful addition your accessory game needs this summer.  
$30 (REGULARLY $40)
The Momjean in Harman Wash: Raw-Hem Edition
Momjean
Madewell
The Momjean in Harman Wash: Raw-Hem Edition
We love the wash of these perfect, vintage-style summer jeans.
$75 (REGULARLY $92)
Flutter-Sleeve Wrap Mini Dress in Painted Leopard
Madewell Flutter-Sleeve Wrap Mini Dress in Painted Leopard
Madewell
Flutter-Sleeve Wrap Mini Dress in Painted Leopard
A lightweight dress for the warm spring and summer days. The adjustable waist tie allows you to adjust it to the perfect fit.
$70 (REGULARLY $98)
Ribbed Low-V One-Piece Swimsuit in Double Dot
Madewell Ribbed Low-V One-Piece Swimsuit in Double Dot
Madewell
Ribbed Low-V One-Piece Swimsuit in Double Dot
Get ready for swimsuit season with this understated one-piece from Madewell. 
$50 (REGULARLY $75)
Drawstring Pull-On Paperbag Shorts
Madewell Drawstring Pull-On Paperbag Shorts
Madewell
Drawstring Pull-On Paperbag Shorts
The new Madewell Drawstring Pull-On Paperbag Shorts are made with cotton and linen for a way to stay comfortable and cool this Spring and Summer.
$45 (REGULARLY $70)
Relaxed Sweatpants
Madewell Relaxed Sweatpants
Madewell
Relaxed Sweatpants
Whether you're on the go, lounging around the house, or want a comfy and casual look, these Madewell Relaxed Sweatpants gives you comfort and style. The Sweatpants are also available in Navy and Olive Green.
$30 (REGULARLY $80)
Madewell Cap-Sleeve Jumpsuit
Madewell Cap-Sleeve Jumpsuit
Madewell
Madewell Cap-Sleeve Jumpsuit
This work-inspired jumpsuit is just right for summer. With the stretch fabric and elastic, this jumpsuit has the perfect fit.
$100 (REGULARLY $138)
Rigid Denim Relaxed Mini Skirt in Northdale Wash
Madewell Rigid Denim Relaxed Mini Skirt in Northdale Wash
Madewell
Rigid Denim Relaxed Mini Skirt in Northdale Wash
Madewell Rigid Denim Relaxed Mini Skirt in Northdale Wash is made of 100% cotton denim.  This jean skirt has the perfect vintage look.
$25 (REGULARLY $75)

