Madewell's Sale Is Full of Spring-to-Summer Essentials

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Madewell is treating shoppers to deep discounts now on the store's website. Take up to 50% off select styles and expand that spring-to-summer wardrobe in the making.

The Madewell brand is popular with celebrities like Meghan Markle, Katie Holmes and Jessica Biel. Madewell is known for their durable women's clothing (and men's, too), especially when it comes to flattering denim and basics like tees. And if you're a Madewell Insider, you'll get free shipping and returns as well as free personalization on leather and denim items. It's totally free to join, FYI.

Shop our picks from the Madewell Sale, including dresses, shoes, denim, jeans and a comfy linen jumpsuit. Happy shopping!

Shop the Madewell Spring Sale.

The Marta Whipstitch Sandal Madewell The Marta Whipstitch Sandal Step out in style with these Madewell Marta Whipstitch Sandals. These sandals feature a chunky heel, Whipstitch straps and their MWL Cloudlift Lite padding for comfort. Also available in Black, you don't want to miss out on these, especially while you can get them 40% off! $100 (REGULARLY $128) Buy Now

Relaxed Sweatpants Madewell Relaxed Sweatpants Whether you're on the go, lounging around the house, or want a comfy and casual look, these Madewell Relaxed Sweatpants gives you comfort and style. The Sweatpants are also available in Navy and Olive Green. $45 (REGULARLY $80) Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Kate Spade Spring Sale: Last Chance to Get 30% Off Spring Styles

The Best Deals at the Nordstrom Spring Sale

Superga Sale: Get 30% Off Shoes Sitewide

Kohl's Sale: Get Up to 30% Off

Amazon's Mother's Day Sale: Deals on Designer Handbags

Amazon's Mother's Day Sale: Best Sandals from Ugg, Soludos

Adidas Spring Sale: Save Up to 50% Off

The Best Online Sales to Shop Right Now

Bloomingdale's Sale: Get 25% Off Clothes, Cookware, Beauty and More