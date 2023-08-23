There's no need to lie to your dentist about flossing anymore because game-changing Waterpik water flossers are seeing major discounts on Amazon today. You can save up to 40% on four impressive Waterpik devices that use water pressure to deep clean hard-to-reach areas in your mouth.

Being told you need to floss more can seem like a hassle, but that's where the Waterpik Water Flosser can help. The brand says that Waterpik water flossers remove up to 99.9% of plaque and are up to 50% more effective than your average dental floss for improving gum health.

You don't have to spend a fortune to secure Waterpik's most advanced water flosser ever. With over 85,000 perfect five-star ratings, the Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser is included in Amazon's sale. It even comes with seven detachable flosser heads to meet the needs of different family members and features 10 pressure settings.

Ahead, shop all the best Labor Day deals on Waterpik water flossers to save time and money on improving your oral health.

Waterpik Aquarius Professional Water Flosser Amazon Waterpik Aquarius Professional Water Flosser The Aquarius Water Flosser is the most advanced water flosser ever. The advanced design of this compact professional model includes pulse-modulation technology for maximum plaque removal and enhanced gum stimulation for improved circulation. $100 $60 Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

RELATED CONTENT:

The 34 Best Walmart Labor Day Deals You Can Already Shop Now

The 50 Best Amazon Deals to Shop This Week

SkinStore Labor Day Sale: Save Up to 25% On Skincare Faves for Fall

The Best Amazon Deals On Anti-Aging Skincare to Shop Right Now

Put Your Best Face Forward With These 6 TikTok-Loved Skincare Trends

Crest 3D Whitestrips Are Up to 40% Off at Amazon Right Now

Put Your Best Face Forward With These 6 TikTok-Loved Skincare Trends