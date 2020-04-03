'Making the Cut': Shop the Winning Looks From Episodes 3 and 4

Already obsessed with Making the Cut? Be sure to check out the latest winning looks on Amazon!

Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn premiered their new Amazon Prime fashion competition series last week, introducing 12 designers who came from all over the world to compete to become the next great global brand and win the grand prize of $1 million. Two new episodes are released every Friday.

Each week, according to the challenge's theme, the contestants create a high-fashion piece and an accessible interpretation, which will be exclusively sold on Amazon Fashion if it wins. Their designs are revealed in a weekly fashion show.

Against the gorgeous backdrop of glamorous fashion capitals (the series kicked off in Paris, no less), there's plenty of fierce fashion, heartwarming moments and, of course, drama when the contestants face the star-studded panel of judges -- supermodel Naomi Campbell, fashion editor Carine Roitfeld, designer Joseph Altuzarra and designer-turned-actress Nicole Richie, along with co-host Klum -- who don't hold back on the critiques.

Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn at the fashion show in Paris. Amazon Prime

The designers continued their Making the Cut journey in Paris and for their third challenge they were paired up to collaborate on looks that melded their differing design aesthetics. While many fell short, some looks prevailed. Milan-based Sabato Russo and Belgium-based Sander Bos clearly impressed the judges the most with their cohesive black-and-merlot looks that imbued strong, refined elegance -- an organza top with pant, a reflective taffeta gown and suit jacket dress with a cascading train that blew in the wind as the model walked down the runway along the Seine River.

Models at the fashion show in Paris. Amazon Prime

After designer Josh Hupper voluntarily exited, Gunn decided to up the ante in the fourth episode to confirm which remaining designers truly have the hustle and drive to stay in the competition. The designers were challenged to create one accessible look in just seven hours sans the help of seamstresses. At the end, Jonny Cota, creator of L.A. streetwear brand Skingraft, won the challenge with his simply stunning silky striped Beetlejuice-inspired, Victorian-style dress.

Both winning dresses are available in sizes XX-Small to XX-Large and retail under $90. ET has learned that Amazon will be giving all profits made from the winning looks to the designers to help support emerging talent and small businesses amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Check out the looks and shop them before they're gone (the winning looks have been selling out quick!).

