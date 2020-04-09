'Making the Cut': Shop the Winning Looks From Episodes 5 and 6

Making the Cut is already halfway through its first season! In the next two episodes, Heidi Klum, Tim Gunn and the remaining seven designers make their way to the season's second international fashion destination -- Tokyo! Stakes get higher as the contestants continue to compete in weekly challenges to get one step closer to possibly winning the grand prize of $1 million as the next great global brand.

Kicking things off in Tokyo, the designers are assigned to create a mini streetwear collection -- one show-stopping, high-fashion design and one accessible option, which will be sold on Amazon if it wins.

Top fashion influencer, Chiara Ferragni, who boasts over 19 million followers on Instagram, joins the judging panel, alongside Klum, Naomi Campbell and Joseph Altuzarra (Nicole Richie and Carine Roitfeld will return later).

"It was great, the whole thing -- how it was produced, how it was filmed," Ferragni tells ET over the phone about joining the new fashion competition series. "The idea it was held in different cities so everybody could take inspiration from different cultures -- it was really international and very well done."

The Milan-based fashion star also has her own namesake clothing and accessory brand, Chiara Ferragni Collection. Ferragni brings her entrepreneurial experience and expertise in social media to the table.

"It was really nice because [the judges] all had different ideas, but we would agree a lot on the same topics and then, of course, each of us would really have their point of view," she says. "For me, every time I was seeing a piece coming out of the runway I was always trying to think -- would I wear that and would my followers wear that because I’m so aware of what my followers like because I can see what I wear and what they click on and what they’re more interested in. So for me it was a lot about that -- how much you could sell a piece. I mean, of course, if it was unique and different from others, but for me it’s not the most important thing all the time. It definitely has to be creative, but it also has to be sellable."

Tim Gunn, Chiara Ferragni and Heidi Klum. Amazon Prime

This isn't the first time Ferragni is judging next to Klum. She was a guest judge on Project Runway in 2014.

"I had so much fun [on Project Runway] because Heidi was so nice and so down-to-earth and she really made everybody feel the best version of themselves, which was really nice," Ferragni shares.

"But [Making the Cut] was, I don’t know, so much more interesting, also to film because we were shooting in different locations except the studio where we were giving our personal opinions, but the [fashion] shows were always different in different places [compared to] usually where fashions shows are," she adds.

For episode five, Ferragni, Klum, Campbell and Altuzarra choose Rinat Brodach, who has previously dressed Billy Porter and Laverne Cox, as the week's winner. In addition to having her voluminous multi-print reversible wrap coat sold on Amazon, Brodach also scores the opportunity to co-design a collection with Puma.

Although Brodach won the streetwear challenge, she did not make the cut in episode six where the designers create two looks that represent the concept of opposing forces, which is showcased in front of a projected immersive, digital background. After the judges emphasized the importance of accessibility to Sander Bos, known for avant-garde designs, the designer won over the room with his fashionable interpretation of the T-shirt -- a chic, boxy graphic tee paired with an elegant camel midi skirt.

Both winning looks are available in sizes XX-Small to XX-Large and retail under $110. ET has learned that Amazon will be giving all profits made from the winning looks to the designers to help support emerging talent and small businesses amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Check out the looks and shop them before they're gone (the winning looks have been selling out quick!).

