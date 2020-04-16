'Making the Cut': Shop the Winning Looks From Episodes 7 and 8

Only five designers remain on Making the Cut as they continue their journey in Tokyo to becoming the next great global brand and winning the grand prize of $1 million.

This week kicks off with episode seven of Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn's Amazon fashion competition series, where the remaining contestants, Esther Perbandt, Ji Won Choi, Jonny Cota, Megan Smith and Sander Bos, are challenged to creative direct a digital marketing campaign photo shoot that represents their brand. The judges make their decision on who makes the cut from the campaign photos, taken at the Edo-Tokyo Open Air Architectural Museum, and the two looks, one high-fashion and one accessible, are revealed during the runway show.

Choi is sent home, while Cota and Smith are the top designers for the week. In true Making the Cut fashion, the designers go head-to-head in convincing the judges why they deserve to win the challenge and have their accessible look sold on Amazon Fashion. Both had convincing arguments, but eventually the panel decide on Cota, who created an oversized leather vest paired with a coffee-dyed printed maxi dress (high-fashion) and a printed zip-up jumpsuit with contrast pockets (accessible). This makes Cota's second weekly challenge win.

The remaining four designers take on their next challenge in episode eight, the last one in Tokyo. They're assigned to create two to four looks that showcase their growth and evolution over the course of the season. This time, the designers also oversee two seamstresses, to test their ability to manage a team.

In the end, Cota and Smith are head-to-head again, this time as the bottom two, and Smith is sent home. Perbandt scores her third weekly challenge win for her three looks -- a black pleated jacket and coordinating pant; a patent leather dress; and a white shirt with chiffon cape and mini removable neck tie, paired with black cropped wide-leg trousers that feature a belt with an attached pleated asymmetric skirt and tie. The shirt-and-trouser ensemble is now available on Amazon.

The top three designers, Bos, Cota and Perbandt, will compete next week in the final two episodes.

ET recently chatted with top fashion influencer Chiara Ferragni about her experience on the judging panel alongside Klum, Naomi Campbell and Joseph Altuzarra (Nicole Richie and Carine Roitfeld will return later).

"It was great, the whole thing -- how it was produced, how it was filmed," Ferragni, who boasts over 19 million followers on Instagram, told ET over the phone. "The idea it was held in different cities so everybody could take inspiration from different cultures -- it was really international and very well done."

The Milan-based fashion star also has her own namesake clothing and accessory brand, Chiara Ferragni Collection. Ferragni brings her entrepreneurial experience and expertise in social media to the table.

"It was really nice because [the judges] all had different ideas, but we would agree a lot on the same topics and then, of course, each of us would really have their point of view," she said. "For me, every time I was seeing a piece coming out of the runway I was always trying to think -- would I wear that and would my followers wear that because I’m so aware of what my followers like because I can see what I wear and what they click on and what they’re more interested in. So for me it was a lot about that -- how much you could sell a piece. I mean, of course, if it was unique and different from others, but for me it’s not the most important thing all the time. It definitely has to be creative, but it also has to be sellable."

Tim Gunn, Chiara Ferragni and Heidi Klum. Amazon Prime

This isn't the first time Ferragni is judging next to Klum. She was a guest judge on Project Runway in 2014.

"I had so much fun [on Project Runway] because Heidi was so nice and so down-to-earth and she really made everybody feel the best version of themselves, which was really nice," Ferragni shared.

"But [Making the Cut] was, I don’t know, so much more interesting, also to film because we were shooting in different locations except the studio where we were giving our personal opinions, but the [fashion] shows were always different in different places [compared to] usually where fashions shows are," she added.

Both winning looks are available in sizes XX-Small to XX-Large and retail under $90. ET has learned that Amazon will be giving all profits made from the winning looks to the designers to help support emerging talent and small businesses amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Check out this week's reigning looks and shop them before they're gone (the winning looks have been selling out quick!).

Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

RELATED CONTENT:

Fashion Competition Wars: Breaking Down 'Making the Cut,' 'Next in Fashion' and 'Project Runway'

'Making the Cut': Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn on Creating a 'More Realistic' Fashion Competition (Exclusive)

Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn Reveal Premiere Date for 'Making the Cut'