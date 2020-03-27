'Making the Cut': Shop the Winning Looks From the Premiere Episodes

The winning looks from Making the Cut can now be in your own closet.

Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn reunite on Amazon Prime's new fashion competition series, which premiered the first two episodes on Friday.

In the series, 12 designers from all over the world take on weekly challenges across three fashion capitals, Paris, Tokyo and New York City, for the opportunity to become the next great global brand and win the grand prize of $1 million. Supermodel Naomi Campbell, legendary fashion editor Carine Roitfeld, designer Joseph Altuzarra and House of Harlow 1960 founder and actress Nicole Richie join the judging panel.

The first two episodes were packed with glamour as the designers made their way to the City of Light. Each week, according to the challenge's theme, the contestants design one high-fashion piece and one accessible interpretation, which will be exclusively sold on Amazon Fashion if it wins.

In the first episode, the designers created pieces that encompassed their brand's identity and the clothes debuted on the runway in front of the glistening, iconic Eiffel Tower.

Berlin-based designer Esther Perbandt impressed the judges the most with two chic black ensembles -- a gorgeous draped top and straight-leg pant as the high-fashion option and a sophisticated plunging V-neck dress with dolman sleeves as the accessible option.

For the second episode, the designers were assigned to create romantic haute couture-inspired looks, which were revealed in a fashion show at the Louvre's stunning Musée des Arts Décoratifs. Perbandt won for the second time in a row for another set of edgy, elevated designs in all black. She turned the judges' heads with a gorgeous sequin gown (high-fashion) and peplum cut-out top and skinny pant (accessible).

Korean-American, New York-based designer Ji Won Choi was additionally selected as the second winner of the haute couture challenge for her white paneled long-sleeve dress, which will also be sold on Amazon Fashion.

All three winning looks are available in sizes XX-Small to XX-Large and retail under $60. ET has learned that Amazon will be giving all profits made from the winning looks to the designers to help support emerging talent and small businesses amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Shop Perbandt and Choi's winning looks, ahead.

