Maluma Brings the Heat: A Look Back at His Sexiest Music Videos

Maluma has been breaking hearts since the beginning of his career.

As a baby-faced 17-year-old stepping onto the scene in 2011 with his debut single, "Farandulera," the Colombian crooner knew how to get fans whirled up with that sexy half-smile. Starting in 2015, we began to see a more confident and edgier Maluma take over in videos like "Borro Cassette."

Flash forward to 2019 and Maluma has become a full-fledged heartthrob, making everyone swoon with his smoldering good looks, beard and sensational, fashion-forward style. While we love all of the singer's stages, there's no denying that his music videos get hotter and hotter as the years go by.

ET's rounded up some of Maluma's sexiest videos. Check them out below and vote for your favorite!

And if you need even more Maluma in your life, watch the video below!

