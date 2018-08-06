Margot Robbie is going back to the '60s for her latest role!

The 28-year-old actress took to Instagram on Monday to share the first pic of her as Sharon Tate in the upcoming film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Wearing a black turtleneck, white mini skirt and white go-go boots, Robbie is the spitting image of the late star.

In the pic, a virtually makeup-free Robbie is posing against a yellow door while giving the camera a sultry stare.

Back in June, Leonardo DiCaprio -- who also starred alongside Robbie in The Wolf of Wall Street -- gave fans a first look at the upcoming Quentin Taratino flick by sharing a photo of him and Brad Pitt -- the film's other star -- decked out in '60s garb.

The movie follows former Western TV star Rick Dalton (DiCaprio) and his stunt double, Cliff Booth (Pitt), who are, according to the film's press release, "struggling to make it in a Hollywood they don’t recognize anymore." Tarantino described the film as a "story that takes place in Los Angeles in 1969, at the height of hippy Hollywood."

The film explores the 1969 Manson Family murders, specifically that of Rick Dalton's famous neighbor, Sharon Tate. Tate was married to director Roman Polanski and was eight-and-a-half months pregnant at the time of her death.

In addition to Robbie, DiCaprio and Pitt, the film also stars Timothy Olyphant, Luke Perry, Damian Lewis, Dakota Fanning, Al Pacino, Emile Hirsch, Clifton Collins Jr, Tim Roth, Michael Madsen, Keith Jefferson, Nicholas Hammond and Scoot McNairy.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is set to hit theaters August 19, 2019. Until then, here's look at Robbie's other real-life role in Mary Queen of Scots:

