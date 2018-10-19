It looks like Maria Sharapova has confirmed her relationship with Alexander Gilkes!

Earlier this week, the 31-year-old tennis star took to Instagram to share a stunning shot of herself standing in a cloud-filled field of flowers in Cotswolds, England. In the image, Sharapova is bundled up in a dark coat and light scarf as her hair blows in the wind.

"Fall in the Cotswolds 🇬🇧👫," she captioned the shot.

While the photo may not seem like it's full of relationship news, on the same day, 39-year-old Gilkes -- who attended Eton College with Prince William and has remained friends with the royal -- posted a solo shot in the same location.

"The Cotwold’s Fields of Gold... retracing childhood steps #thefall," he captioned his snap, where he appears to be wearing a green collared shirt and jeans.

As if the shared locale wasn't proof enough, the rumored couple started flirting in the comments section of Gilkes' post.

"Your photographer is better than mine 🤷🏼‍♀️," Sharapova teased, seemingly celebrating her own photography skills while bashing his.

"Thanks.. An emerging eastern talent, but as you can tell not their full-time occupation," Gilkes flirted back. "You must tell me who has been shooting your photos recently? Whoever it is has a great eye 😉"

When a commenter told Gilkes that he was "such a romantic," the longtime friend of Prince William responded, "Not yet at the level of your god man."

Sharapova also posted a since-deleted pic of Gilkes to her Instagram Story, The Sun reports. The outlet also reports that the couple were first rumored to be dating back in January.

This method of becoming Instagram official may look similar to Taylor Swift fans, who were thrilled when her boyfriend, Joy Alwyn, made his Instagram public and revealed same location solo shots of the pair.

As for Gilkes and Sharapova, the pair have made a few public appearances together. They attended and posed together at the Argento Ball for the Elton John Aids Foundation in June and appeared quite cozy. Wearing a floral dress, Sharapova looked stunning as a dark tuxedo-clad Gilkes posed with his arm wrapped around her waist.

Last month, Gilkes was seen cheering on his rumored girl on at the U.S. Open, attending days four and six of the tournament.

Later that month, the rumored couple was spotted arriving at Vanity Fair's Best-Dressed 2018 party in New York City. Wearing a gray coat and sky-high heels, Sharapova looked chic as she entered the event with Gilkes, who was wearing a navy blazer, white shirt and black pants.

Sharapova previously dated tennis player Grigor Dimitrov, Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine and NBA player Sasha Vujacic. Gilkes was last linked to Misha Nonoo, whom he married in 2012 and announced his split from in 2016.

