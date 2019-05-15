Maria Shriver is meeting the newest member of Hoda Kotb's family.

The journalist met Kotb's newborn daughter, Hope Catherine Kotb, on Tuesday, and couldn't help but share the adorable pics to Instagram. Kotb announced on the Today show last month that she and partner Joel Schiffman had adopted a second daughter, two years after adopting their first.

"What made my day? This!! Time with my girlfriend @hodakotb and her loved ones," Shriver captioned a slideshow of pics, including sweet snaps of herself with Kotb's older daughter, Haley Joy, as well as baby Hope. "Blessed life! Blessed friendship! #love #family #blessed."

Shriver has quite the connection to Kotb's kids. Kotb couldn't help but call her friend the "baby whisperer" after Shriver met her first child in 2017.

Shriver opened up about the biggest lesson she's learned about motherhood while speaking with ET last Saturday.

"It's a marathon," she said. "My mother always told my brothers and myself, and I say this over and over to my kids -- your family is the source of your strength, the source of your stability and the source of your joy."

The mom of four is also looking forward to becoming a mother-in-law. Her oldest child, Katherine Schwarzenegger, is set to marry Chris Pratt.

"[Wedding planning is] fun," she gushed. "I think it's always great to celebrate love. It's the most important thing in the world. You learn unconditional love ideally from your mother and then if you find it in your life, you're blessed."

