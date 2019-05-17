Mariah Carey can do no wrong.

The glamorous singer made a surprise appearance at the Chopard party during the 2019 Cannes Film Festival festivities in the south of France on Friday. Many attendees took to social media as Mimi stepped out onto the stage wearing a black, sparkly, curve-hugging gown and opened her set with "Emotions."

However, in true Carey style, the chanteuse took a moment midway through her flawless performance to get a touch-up from her trusty glam squad.

As her team powders her nose, fixes her hair and shines her Chopard diamond, Mimi says in video captured by Variety journalist Marc Malkin, "Dust them off please, waiter. Thank you."

She then gets fanned by one of the assistants and adds, "I appreciate you, thank you my darlings."

Carey did a 30-minute set, which also included her mega-hits "Touch My Body," "Always Be My Baby" and "Hero," per other attendees.

So many emotions 🥰🤗🎉 pic.twitter.com/wxHfp5g4Zp — Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) May 17, 2019

Touch My Body pic.twitter.com/p0o0qE6s2V — Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) May 17, 2019

Carey's Cannes show comes after she stole the spotlight at this year's Billboard Music Awards, when she delivered a diva-quality performance of some of her biggest and most beloved hits.

The celebrated songstress took the stage before receiving the show's Icon Award, and her magical performance had everyone -- including Taylor Swift -- on their feet, singing along as she belted out her classics.

After her performance, Carey accepted the prestigious Icon Award from presenter Jennifer Hudson, who was almost overcome with emotion as she handed the music legend the coveted trophy. Thanking her devoted fans, Carey expressed how they are "unlike any other entity I have ever known."

"And to anyone who's ever told me that a song I wrote helped save your life, I thank you, because you saved mine," she added as her eyes welled up with tears. "And I'll be eternally grateful for that. I love you so much."

For more on Carey, watch below.

