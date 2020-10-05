Mariah Carey is getting candid about why she chose not to include her 2016 engagement to billionaire businessman James Packer in her new memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey.

The 50-year-old chart topper was asked in a new interview with The Guardian about the fact that she didn't divulge any details about her engagement to Packer in her book, and it's clear she doesn't even want to waste any interview time on the topic either.

“If it was a relationship that mattered, it’s in the book. If not, it didn’t occur,” she tells the British newspaper.

When pressed on the topic, Carey adds, “We didn’t have a physical relationship, to be honest with you."

The two were first rumored to be dating in June 2015. Packer proposed in January 2016. But they split after a fight while on vacation in Greece later that year. Carey later moved on with dancer Bryan Tanaka.

A source told ET of the split at the time, "Mariah is traumatized by all of this but is putting on a brave face. She never meant to fall for James."

One relationship Carey does explore in her memoir is her romance with baseball star Derek Jeter. For more of Mimi's best moments, watch the clip below:

