Lookin' good, Mariah Carey!

The 48-year-old singer is currently on vacation with her boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka, and shared an intimate pic on Instagram over the weekend from their romantic getaway.

The mother of two looked fit and fabulous, highlighting her slimmed-down figure in a pink-and-white dress. Her beau went shirtless, donning only a pair of blue swim shorts and sunglasses as he held onto Carey's leg.

⛵ A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Aug 12, 2018 at 11:33am PDT

She also posted a Boomerang version of the pose via Twitter:

Tanaka later took to his own Instagram page to share a photo of himself that was shot by Carey. "When your girl says, 'Don't move I want to take a picture of you' ...you don’t move!" he captioned it. "[Photo] by @mariahcarey."

While the lovebirds seem to be enjoying their trip now, it appears things didn't go so smoothly when they first arrived.

"Going on vacation, and we somehow landed in the wrong spot #groundedInNowhere," Carey explained on Twitter, with a gif of Marilyn Monroe in All About Eve saying, "All I want is a drink."

Going on vacation, and we somehow landed in the wrong spot 😂⚠️⛔ #groundedInNowherepic.twitter.com/7cYn1Sz4ln — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) August 11, 2018

Back in June, a source told ET that Carey is feeling better than ever and "thrilled" about her recent weight loss. Though Carey has never commented on her size nor confirmed having weight loss surgery, ET learned in November that she had undergone gastric sleeve surgery.

"She seems to be exuding happiness and she is," the source said at the time. "She has had big changes in her life for the better. Both dropping her manager, Stella [Bulochnikov], and coming clean about her struggles with bipolar disorder have been a huge relief and it shows."

"She truly feels her weight loss surgery paid off because she is at her happiest when she is thin," the source added. "She has always struggled with her weight. In the last five years it has become more and more difficult for Mariah to shed the pounds," the source says. "She has a huge career, children, and she has been through big changes with her team. It's truly been an emotional roller coaster and that always affects her weight, both gain and loss."

While many fans were delighted that Carey shared a candid photo, she also had to break the news that she would be postponing the Australian and New Zealand leg of her tour for a second time.

“It is with much regret that I am unable to visit Australia and New Zealand later this year, however I promise to find new dates soon," a statement from Carey posted on MJR Presents reads. "I’ve been working away on new music and I cannot wait to share it with you later this year."

Here's more with the singer:

RELATED CONTENT:

Nick Cannon Jokes Ex Mariah Carey 'Is Gonna Kill Me' After Sharing This Story About Their Son! (Exclusive)

Mariah Carey Wants Another Photo With Britney Spears -- But This One Is Pretty Epic

Mariah Carey Stuns in Dazzling Curve-Hugging Gowns For Las Vegas Residency Return

Related Gallery