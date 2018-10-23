Mimi’s is returning to TV!

Five years after her controversial run as a judge on American Idol, Mariah Carey is joining a different music competition show -- The Voice.

The 48-year-old singer will be an adviser on Jennifer Hudson’s team, another Idol alum, this season during the show’s Knockout Rounds. The news was announced on Tuesday’s Today show, where Carey opened up about the moving experience of working with fresh new talent.

"The sessions with the contestants, some of them have completely blown me away,” she shared. "It’s like a humbling experience to be around all the raw talent.”

Admitting that she can get caught up in her own musical world sometimes, Carey noted the importance of learning from new faces in the industry.

"I’m not saying that you get jaded being in the industry or doing your own music and really being caught up in your own world, but maybe a little bit,” she said. "And it’s nice to see other people and what they’re doing and what they’re working with and what they’re bringing to the table in terms of their contributions as artists. So I really enjoyed it.”

This announcement might come as a surprise to some of Carey's fans as she has previously called her time on Idolthe “worst experience of my life” after publicly feuding with fellow judge Nicki Minaj.

The Voice airs Monday and Tuesday nights on NBC, and Carey will be on next week's episodes.

