Mark Wahlberg showed off his toned bod during his family's New Year's getaway to Barbados.

The 47-year-old actor took to Instagram earlier this week to share an inspiring shirtless video about having a healthy 2019. His wife, Rhea Durham, who appeared to be filming the clip, wouldn't let her husband get through his spiel, instead opting to tease him about his frequent shirtlessness on Instagram.

"2018 is about to be over. We're going into 2019 inspired to be better," he started.

"Hopefully you'll find a shirt," Durham, 40, chimed in with a laugh.

"Thank you, baby. I'm on vacation here in Barbados," he offered up as an excuse for his current lack of shirt.

"What [are] the other excuses?" Durham quipped. "What about the other times?"

Eventually, Wahlberg did get back to the initial purpose of his post, telling his followers, "We're gonna work harder. Whether it's 4 a.m. or 4 p.m., we get up, we put in the work and we're gonna inspire to be better. We're gonna get after it in 2019. God bless you and your family. We love you."

Both Wahlberg and Durham have taken to Instagram over the last few days to share more adorable pics from their time on the Caribbean island.

During their vacation, the fit couple was also spotted showing off their toned bodies on the beach. Wahlberg's six-pack was on full display, while his wife stunned in a black bikini.

Wahlberg infamously maintains his impressive figure with daily 4 a.m. workouts. ET recently caught up with the actor, who revealed what Oscar winner recently joined the morning workout club. Watch the video below to hear what he had to say:

