The boys are back in town!

On Wednesday, Martin Lawrence shared a new photo of himself and Will Smith near the beach in L.A., which he captioned with, “It’s official. Bad Boys for Life. #teammartymar #badboysforlife @willsmith #weback.”

Although details on the upcoming sequel have not been released, this confirmation is an exciting first step for any fan dying to see detectives Mike Lowrey (Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Lawrence) take on Miami's seedy underbelly again. The first two films in the highly lucrative franchise were released in 1995 and 2003. The original was also the directorial debut for action filmmaker Michael Bay.

The third film, which Lawrence noted is titled Bad Boys for Life, has been in development since 2008. In 2014, Lawrence went on Conan where he said the third installment was really happening.

"I believe so. Yes. I just talked to [producer] Jerry Bruckheimer," Lawrence answered when O'Brien asked him about the Bad Boys 3 rumors. "He said it's real, they're working on a script, they're close and it all looks good."

Last month, Variety reported that Sony Pictures was close to greenlighting the buddy cop drama and that both Lawrence and Smith would be involved. And in May, reports surfaced that Belgium filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah had been tapped to direct.

Without an official announcement, no release date has been set but it’s rumored to be on the way in 2020.

