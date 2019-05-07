It's been years since Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen starred in a film together -- 15, to be exact -- but in the mid 2000s, they were competing at the box office against other teen stars like Hilary Duff and Lindsay Lohan.

Duff's A Cinderella Story came out just months after the Olsen Twins' New York Minute, which celebrated its 15th anniversary on Tuesday, while Lohan's Freaky Friday was released in 2003, and Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen in 2004. While speaking with ET at the New York Minute press day that year, Mary-Kate and Ashley insisted that they didn't feel any "competition" with the young actresses.

"We've been doing this our entire lives, so for us, seeing all the other movies come out, where a lot of them are almost exactly like ones we've done in Rome or London," Mary-Kate pointed out, seemingly referring to Duff's 2003 The Lizzie McGuire Movie, which was set in Rome. "But no, we're doing what makes us happy."

"This movie wasn't to make a teen movie, it wasn't for the same reasons or same type of movies that they're doing or we would feel competition with," she continued. "We wanted to create a movie that every age can go and see, whole family can go... everyone like it and find something they really enjoyed about it."

The Olsen twins took a break from Hollywood after New York Minute, attending New York University and choosing to focus on their growing fashion empire (the movie marked Ashley's last movie role altogether). While speaking with ET in 2004, they credited their family for keeping them grounded as they spent their entire childhoods in the industry.

"If it wasn't for our family, I'm sure we wouldn't be in the situation we are now. Ever since we started on Full House, our parents surrounded us with great people, and loving, caring, nurturing [too]," Mary-Kate explained. "And for us, I don't think we could do this alone, traveling, this whole business thing. So it's always great to have someone next to you..."

"To fall back on," Ashley chimed in.

Duff managed to transition well from her Disney days to adult roles, as she's now starring on Younger. Lohan, meanwhile, appears to have put her troubled few years behind her, and can now be seen on MTV's Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club, a reality series which documents her club in Greece.

See more on the Olsen twins in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

FLASHBACK: Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen on Pressures of the Spotlight on Their Last Film Together

Inside Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's Private Lives Since Quitting Acting 15 Years Ago

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Match in Leather Outfits at 2019 Met Gala

Related Gallery