Mary-Kate Olsen is not only a successful fashion mogul, but she's a fierce equestrian as well.

The 32-year-old former actress competed in the International Global Champions Tour circuit at the Club de Campo Villa in Madrid, Spain, on Friday, where she looked chic as usual in the standard uniform of white jodhpurs, black knee-high boots, a fitted blazer and a helmet. Mary-Kate's husband, 49-year-old Olivier Sarkozy, was there to support her.

Page Six reports that she placed sixth in her class with her horse, Naomi, but she was disqualified in her run with horse Fatum due to an "error of course."

Samuel de Roman/Getty Images

Samuel de Roman/Getty Images

In a profile for HITS, Mary-Kate talked about her passion for riding horses.

"I was six when I first fell in love and it was with a pony named 4x4," she said. "Having horseback riding as an outlet was super important because it allowed me to have another life and outlet outside of work and school. I continued to ride through high school and stopped when I moved to New York."

Mary-Kate said she came back to riding after she missed it, and that riding allowed her "to exist in another world."

"[It] allows me to practice being accepting, patient, disciplined, compassionate, competitive, and all of those other emotions that are very important to have in your everyday life," she said. "Horses teach you a lot about yourself."

Obviously, riding is also something Mary-Kate's husband supports as well. In September 2016, the couple was snapped showing rare PDA when Olivier kissed her as she competed in the annual Hampton Classic Horse Show in Bridgehampton, New York.

Meanwhile, May 7 marked the 15th anniversary of the release of 2004's A New York Minute, the last film starring Mary-Kate and her twin sister, Ashley, after the duo's successful string of tween movies. ET was actually on the set of the film, where the two gave now surprising answers about what they felt were the next steps in their careers. Watch the video below for more:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

FLASHBACK: Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen on Pressures of the Spotlight on Their Last Film Together

Inside Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's Private Lives Since Quitting Acting 15 Years Ago

How Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's Styles Have Completely Changed Since Quitting Acting 15 Years Ago

Related Gallery