The Mary Poppins Returnscast will be honored with the Ensemble Performance Award at the 30th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival. The award will be presented at the Film Awards Gala, hosted by Mary Hart and ET, on Jan. 3 at the Palm Springs Convention Center.

The film's director Rob Marshall will present the trophy to cast members Emily Blunt, Pixie Davies, Nathanael Saleh and Joel Dawson.

Past recipients of the Ensemble Performance Award include the cast of Argo, American Hustle, Hidden Figures and The Social Network, among others.

Mary Poppins Returns joins previously announced honorees Bradley Cooper, who will receive the Director of the Year Award for his work on A Star Is Born, and director Alfonso Cuaron, who will get the Sonny Bono Visionary Award for his exceptional work on Roma. The cast of Green Book will be honored with the Vanguard Award.

