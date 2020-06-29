Splash into summer with a new swimsuit or two by shopping swimwear deals from the Amazon Summer Sale. Following the postponement of Prime Day, Amazon's latest summer sale event, also called Amazon Big Style Sale, is offering big deals on fashion items from brands we love.

Shop deals on a one-piece, bikini and coverup options to wear to the beach or poolside. Swimwear brands such as L*Space, Mikoh and Mara Hoffman offer a discounted price on a range of designs at the Amazon fashion summer sale.

You'll also find huge discounts on other essential items for your summer wardrobe from standout fashion brands. The Amazon Summer Sale offers clothing deals from Tory Burch, Kate Spade, Ray-Ban and Levi's. In addition to swimwear, score more warm-weather fashion and style staples at the sales event like denim shorts, sunglasses, dresses and bags.

Check out ET Style's top picks from the swimwear sale.

A strapless one-piece with cut-out front and tie detail.

Lana One Piece Mikoh Amazon Lana One Piece Mikoh A strapless one-piece with cut-out front and tie detail. REGULARLY $218 Starting at $130.80 and up

Trendy one piece swimsuit with mesh trim.

Wrap swimsuit to form an hourglass silhouette!

This plunge halter is perfect for any pool party.

Women's Plunge Halter Sexy One Piece Swimsuit Anne Cole Amazon Women's Plunge Halter Sexy One Piece Swimsuit Anne Cole This plunge halter is perfect for any pool party. REGULARLY $98 $74.25 at Amazon

A stunning summer dress to wear at the beach or pool.

A high neck plus size one piece swimsuit featuring see through mesh.

Ruched Tummy Control Swimsuit Aqua Eve Amazon Ruched Tummy Control Swimsuit Aqua Eve

$23.99 on Amazon

