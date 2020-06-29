Splash into summer with a new swimsuit or two by shopping swimwear deals from the Amazon Summer Sale. Following the postponement of Prime Day, Amazon's latest summer sale event, also called Amazon Big Style Sale, is offering big deals on fashion items from brands we love.

Shop deals on a one-piece, bikini and coverup options to wear to the beach or poolside. Swimwear brands such as L*Space, Mikoh and Mara Hoffman offer a discounted price on a range of designs at the Amazon fashion summer sale.

You'll also find huge discounts on other essential items for your summer wardrobe from standout fashion brands. The Amazon Summer Sale offers clothing deals from Tory Burch, Kate Spade, Ray-Ban and Levi's. In addition to swimwear, score more warm-weather fashion and style staples at the sales event like denim shorts, sunglasses, dresses and bags.

Check out ET Style's top picks from the swimwear sale.

Anne Marie One Piece Solid & Striped Amazon Anne Marie One Piece Solid & Striped A bold snakeskin print swimsuit with a simple silhouette. $113.48

Hermosa Rash Guard Swim Shirt Seea Amazon Hermosa Rash Guard Swim Shirt Seea A charming Seea rash guard shirt, dressed up with a pretty mix of prints. REGULARLY $75 $56.25 on Amazon

Ombre One Piece Swimsuit PQ Swim Amazon Ombre One Piece Swimsuit PQ Swim A summery rainbow ombre one piece with adjustable shoulder straps. $126 at Amazon

Ruched Tummy Control Swimsuit Aqua Eve Amazon Ruched Tummy Control Swimsuit Aqua Eve A high neck plus size one piece swimsuit featuring see through mesh. $23.99 on Amazon

Bree Off The Shoulder One Piece Karla Colletto Amazon Bree Off The Shoulder One Piece Karla Colletto A fierce leopard print twisted-front one piece. $163.20 at Amazon

Women's Plunge Halter Sexy One Piece Swimsuit Anne Cole Amazon Women's Plunge Halter Sexy One Piece Swimsuit Anne Cole This plunge halter is perfect for any pool party. REGULARLY $98 $75.02 at Amazon

Plunge Wrap Front One Piece Swimsuit Trina Turk Amazon Plunge Wrap Front One Piece Swimsuit Trina Turk Wrap swimsuit to form an hourglass silhouette! REGULARLY $154 $29.20 at Amazon

V-Front Keyhole Halter One Piece Swimsuit La Blanca Amazon V-Front Keyhole Halter One Piece Swimsuit La Blanca Trendy one piece swimsuit with mesh trim. REGULARLY $144 $40.98 at Amazon

Brooklyn One Piece WeWoreWhat Amazon Brooklyn One Piece WeWoreWhat A plunging one-piece with bow accents. REGULARLY $195 $146.25 at Amazon

Nicolette One Piece L*Space Amazon Nicolette One Piece L*Space A gorgeous dotted bustier one-piece with cut-out back. REGULARLY $187 $140.25 at Amazon

Tropicana Bralette and Belted Bikini Bottoms Minkpink Amazon Tropicana Bralette and Belted Bikini Bottoms Minkpink A bikini featuring a fun tropical print. REGULARLY $69 (TOP) $51.75 at Amazon REGULARLY $49 (BOTTOM) $36.75 at Amazon

Hendrix High Waisted Bottoms Charlie Holiday Amazon Hendrix High Waisted Bottoms Charlie Holiday A retro-style high-waist belted bottom to match with the coordinating bikini top. REGULARLY $49 $36.75 at Amazon

Lana One Piece Mikoh Amazon Lana One Piece Mikoh A strapless one-piece with cut-out front and tie detail. REGULARLY $218 Starting at $130.80 and up

Flower Cover Up Dress Sundress Amazon Flower Cover Up Dress Sundress A stunning summer dress to wear at the beach or pool. REGULARLY $231 $138.60 at Amazon

Druk Floral Pareo Roller Rabbit Amazon Druk Floral Pareo Roller Rabbit Wrap over any swimsuit. REGULARLY $98 $73.50 at Amazon

Ruffle Tunic ViX Swimwear Amazon Ruffle Tunic ViX Swimwear A deal on a tunic that works perfectly as a swim coverup. REGULARLY $188 $112.80 at Amazon

