Matt Bomer and Andrew Rannells Share a Steamy Kiss on ‘WWHL’ -- Watch!

So much sexual tension!

The Boys in the Band stars Matt Bomer and Andrew Rannells got a little too close for comfort on Thursday’s Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

The Broadway co-stars played a funny game that forced them to come face-to-face and inch closer to one another with every question asked.

After confirming that they both found the other one to be “pretty,” the started asking if the other had shaved that day.

“When was the last time you brushed your teeth?” Rannells, 39, asked.

“Ummm, more recently than you,” Bomer, 40, quipped as they were inches away from each other.

Host Cohen insisted that the pair remain in the uncomfortably close positions, which prompted Rannells to declare, “The thing is, you can’t be too close to Matt Bomer.”

“Or Andrew Rannells!” Bomer agreed.

Finally when the buzzer went off, the two locked lips for a quick-yet-steamy kiss.

Later in the episode, Rannells opened up about hooking up once at the theater, while he was playing Link Larkin in Hairspray.

“I had sex in a dressing room in Hairspray at intermission with a cast mate,” he revealed. “We were like, ‘Could we do it? Is there enough time?’ And we did it.”

Cohen pointed out that Broadway intermissions only lasted 15 minutes, to which Rannells replied, “Turns out, you only need, like, five.”

When one caller asked Rannells if he felt that his Intern co-star, Anne Hathaway got a bad rap, he shared a touching story about the A-lister.

“Anne is great! Anne is super talented and also super hardworking and very generous,” he said. “When we did The Intern, I said to her in passing that I was in rehearsals for Hedwig on Broadway and she clocked the date, remembered when I was going in and my opening night she sent me the largest flower arrangement.”

The cast of The Boys in the Band presented at this year’s Tony Awards (they won’t be eligible for a nomination until next year). For more from the Tonys, watch the clip below:

