Matt Bomer is moving on in his own unique way in Papi Chulo, playing a lonely weatherman who hires a migrant worker, Ernesto (The Ballad of Buster Scruggs' Alejandro Patiño), to do some day labor and winds up paying him to stick around as they strike up an unexpected friendship over green juice shots and row boats.

"I bet you think I'm crazy. Loco," Sean (Bomer) says in the trailer, debuting on ET. "I'm not really crazy, but I'll confess, I am going through a rough patch. My ex has been gone for six months now and I have to admit, I'm not good at being alone. I never have been."

The bittersweet comedic drama, from writer-director John Butler and co-starring Wendi McLendon-Covey and Elena Campbell-Martinez (Vida), is in theaters June 7.

Check out exclusive stills from Papi Chulo below.

