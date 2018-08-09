Matt Lauer's departure from New York City just took another step forward with the sale of his 11-room co-op in Lennox Hill in the Upper East Side of Manhattan.

A source tells ET that the sale of Lauer's home is officially concluded, and that the embattled former news anchor made even more than he expected.

"It was listed for $7.35 million. The actual sale price is unknown. The apartment went into contract about a month after it was listed on April 24th, but the transaction has now officially closed,” says the source.

The source added that the property did sell above asking price. Page Six first reported the sale.

Lauer bought the property in 2005 for $5.8 million, according to StreetEasy, a New York real estate site that reported on sale, along with his estranged wife, Annette Roque.

The luxurious space comes complete with four bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms, as well as a private elevator landing, a corner library, a large laundry/playroom a private master bedroom suite.

Stribling.com

Stribling.com

According to the original listing, the property -- located in the Manhattan building that Bernie Madoff once called home -- comes with a sizeable $7,776 per month maintenance fee.

The sale of the property comes amid Lauer's exodus to the Hamptons, where he's been laying low and out of the public eye since he was abruptly fired last November from the Today show due to alleged "inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace."

Lauer has also been spotted several times in Sag Harbor since his termination, picking and dropping off his three kids -- Jack, 16, Romy, 14, and Thijs, 11 -- at school.

A source told ET earlier this year that Lauer hadn't "shown his face at his Manhattan apartment" and that Roque and two of their children have been spending a great deal of time in the Netherlands, while their oldest son remains in boarding school.

"Annette is done playing the role of Matt's loyal wife," the source claimed. "Their marriage is completely over. At this point, all they have left to do is to settle their divorce and to separate their assets."

For more on Lauer's life since his firing from the Today show -- including his hopes for a potential comeback -- watch the video below.

