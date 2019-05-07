Max Azria, BCBG Founder and Designer, Dead at 70

The fashion industry has lost another legend.

Max Azria, founder of BCBGMAXAZRIA and famed designer, died at the age of 70. Azria's fashion company confirmed the heartbreaking news on Tuesday.

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Max Azria. Max was a true visionary, who defined the Contemporary Fashion category. BCBG stands for Bon Chic, Bon Genre or 'good style, good attitude,' which reflects the legacy of the man himself, one we are committed to preserving in his honor. Our deepest condolences to the Azria family," the statement reads. WWD reports that the fashion mogul died on Monday at a Houston, Texas, hospital after a battle with lung cancer.

Born in Sfax, Tunisia, Azria moved to the U.S. in 1981 after designing clothes in Paris for 11 years. He launched his label in 1989, with the first BCBG Max Azria Runway collection presented at New York Fashion Week in 1996. Azria also had two eponymous collections, Max Azria Atelier and Max Azria. Atelier was known for its couture creations created for celebrity clients and red-carpet events.

Additionally, in 2008, he created the contemporary line BCBGeneration, aimed at younger women.

Azria is survived by his wife, Lubov Azria, creative director at BCBGMaxAzria Group, and his six children, son Michael and daughters Chloe, Marine, Agnes, Anais and Joyce.

Earlier this year, the fashion industry lost another icon, Karl Lagerfeld. The Chanel and Fendi creative director died in February at the age of 85. See more of his life and legacy in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'Star Wars' Actor Peter Mayhew, Who Played Chewbacca, Dead at 74 After Suffering a Heart Attack

John Singleton, 'Boyz n the Hood' Director, Dead at 51

'Mary Tyler Moore Show' Star Georgia Engel Dead at 70

Related Gallery