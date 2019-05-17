Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were destined to be parents.

On Friday, CBS aired the special Meghan and Harry Plus One, which takes a look back at the couple's first year of marriage and their life with newborn son Archie. The special, hosted by Gayle King, begins with an overview of how the couple met, their wedding day, family drama, and touched on how the British media has scrutinized and criticized Meghan, as well as the "Meghan Effect."

However, it all added up to the arrival of baby Archie, who's seventh in line to the throne and has already made history as the first British-American, biracial baby born into the British royal family. Meghan's close friend, actress Janina Gavankar, couldn't help but admire the Duke and Duchess of Sussex while explaining what amazing parents they are going to be.

"Meghan and I have talked about her being a mother for over a decade. She's always wanted to be a mom. She is going to be such a good mother," Gavankar gushed. "I think she'll be very low-maintenance, very hands-on, the way she would have been if she hadn't married into the royal family."

"I think Meghan is going to be strict, and not in some sort of intense way," she added. "But she is an incredibly practical person. She's going to run a tight ship."

As for Harry, "He's so good with kids," said Meghan's makeup artist and close friend, Daniel Martin, who did her makeup for the wedding,. "Even when they were doing the family portrait after the wedding with everybody, he was on the floor playing with the kids. That is when I knew he was going to be the coolest dad."

The former Suits star's pal also noted that he thinks the new mom will be raising her son "clean and green." "I'm sure the baby is definitely going to be raised 'clean and green,'" Martin stated. "She loves to cook, eating organic whenever she can."

"I totally see her making her own baby food," he added.

During the special, Martin also fiercely defended Meghan from negative headlines, including rumors about her being difficult or having a diva attitude.

"What’s so frustrating is that you hear these stories and there’s no truth to them," he said. "It’s not the same person. In the years I’ve known her, the years I've worked with her, she's never had a diva fit, never."

Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Negative rumors aside, Meghan has definitely left a mark in royal family history, whether it is with her outspoken women's rights activism, fashion or lifestyle choices. She and Harry are creating their own chapter in royal history and people are watching.

Meanwhile, ET spoke to King at CBS' Upfront presentation in New York on Wednesday, where she talked about what she learned about the Duke and Duchess while making the special.

"I learned [that] they're two people in love, we all knew that," King said. "But they have a baby coming in the first year and I think everybody loves a good love story. Meghan's had some knocks in the media in the U.K., that's certainly not the case here. So we're going to hear from her friends who know her well, who were at her wedding. They're not trying to defend her, but they just want people to know that there's a whole different side to her that people don't know."

"At the end of the day, these two are very united and very strong, and the baby just sort of adds to all of that," she continued. "And who doesn't love a good baby story?!"

Take a look back at Meghan and Harry's first year of marriage in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Family Dramas: Where Things Stand Ahead of Their 1-Year Wedding Anniversary

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Best PDA Moments

Meghan Markle’s Close Friends Emotionally Defend Her in New Special 'Meghan and Harry Plus One'

Related Gallery