America Ferrera

On May 29, 2018, actress and author America Ferrera had fans everywhere squealing with joy when she announced that she and her husband Ryan Williams welcomed a baby boy.

“When 2 become 3...” she captioned a photo of their newborn’s tiny foot on Instagram. “Welcome Sebastian Piers Williams - aka Baz! Mom, Dad, and Baby are happy, healthy and totally in love!”

Eva Longoria

The next month, Eva Longoria became the newest mom in town when she and husband Jose "Pepe" Baston welcomed their son into the world!

She revealed her new bundle of joy on HOLA! USA, captioning the image on Instagram, “Here he is! Santiago Enrique Baston is waving hello at the whole world!”

Cardi B

Soon after the Fourth of July in 2018, hitmaker Cardi B and husband Offset welcomed their precious daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus. The rapstress broke the news with a nude image on Instagram featuring her baby bump and their daughter's name.

A few months later, Cardi formally introduced the world to their little girl with a photo of Kulture riding in a stroller. In the image, the adorable newborn is wearing all pink, including a bib featuring her name! "My heart," the rapper captioned the image.

Pippa Middleton

In mid-October, Kate Middleton's younger sister, Pippa Middleton, and her husband James Matthews welcomed their first child together -- a baby boy who was later revealed to be named Arthur.

“Everyone is delighted and mother and baby are doing well,” a rep told ET at the time of the pregnancy. And just last month, Pippa, a big fitness advocate, revealed to Waitrose Kitchen magazine that little Arthur is already taking swimming lessons!

"Starting my son Arthur swimming at four months old has given him confidence and enjoyment in water," she shared in the article. "He's now six months old, and swimming is one of our favorite activities. The exercise helps guarantee sound daytime sleeps, and the movement has improved his digestion."

Diane Kruger

On Nov 2., reports began to circulate that The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus and Diane Kruger ushered their first child together, a baby girl, into the world. However, Kruger prefers to keep her personal life out of the headlines, meaning their daughter's name hasn't been revealed. But she has been willing to discuss becoming a mother with press.

"I already am [emotional]. Everyday is special, you know, I am actually being emotional being away from her for the first time, so I am looking forward to coming home,” she shared with ET at the premiere of Welcome to Marwen in December.

Kenya Moore

Then, on Nov. 4, Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore and husband Mac Daly welcomed their first child. They named their baby girl Brooklyn Doris Daly.

“Brooklyn because that’s where we met and fell in love, and Doris after my grandmother who passed away last year and who raised me,” the 47-year-old TV personality told People of the name's significance afterward. The new proud parents also revealed their daughter in a precious photo with Peopleas well.

Kate Upton

Just days later, former Sports Illustrated covergirl Kate Upton and her husband Justin Verlander became parents as well! The couple welcomed a little girl as well who they named Genevieve Upton Verlander.

They both shared a touching partial image of their child on social media. Verlander captioned the image on Instagram: "Welcome to the world Genevieve Upton Verlander. You stole my ❤️ the first second I met you!!! 11.7.2018."

Gabrielle Union

Then, just one day later, on Nov. 8, Gabrielle Union and husband Dwyane Wade revealed that they too had entered the world of parenthood! The actress named their baby girl, born via surrogate, Kaavia James Union Wade. The 46-year-old actress broke the news on Instagram with photos of herself and Dwyane cradling their child, along with lyrics from Bill Withers' song, "Lovely Day."

"A LOVELY DAY 👶🏾👶🏾👶🏾 We are sleepless and delirious but so excited to share that our miracle baby arrived last night via surrogate and 11/7 will forever be etched in our hearts as the most loveliest of all the lovely days," she also wrote. "Welcome to the party sweet girl!"

Jessica Chastain

But that wasn't the end of new mothers for the month of November last year. On Nov. 17, multiple reports surfaced that Jessica Chastain and her husband Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo had welcomed a baby girl via surrogate as well.

Like Kruger and Reedus, the couple is incredibly private but fans did learn that the baby girl is named Giulietta Passi Chastain. However, reports also claim that the little girl could be a much as four months old at this point! They managed to keep parenthood under wraps for quite a while!

Kat Von D

In early December, another famous couple, professional tattoo artist Kat Von D and her rocker husband Raphael Reyes, became parentstoo. The couple welcomed a baby boy, who they revealed in fitting rock 'n' roll fashion.

"Meet our beautiful baby boy, Leafar Von D Reyes," Kat captioned a photo of her husband holding their newborn, both clad entirely in black. "Thank you to all our beloved friends+family, fans+followers for your patience in us announcing his long awaited arrival!"

Kehlani

But the newfound celeb moms continued on into the new year! On March 25, 2019, the 23-year-old songstress Kehlani revealed that she and guitarist Javie Young-White became parents to a baby girl named Adeya.

"This weekend my angel arrived healthy & perfect in every way in the bathroom at home," she captioned a still of a baby blanket covered in colorful trees. "Unmedicated home birth was the absolute hardest yet most powerful thing I’ve ever done. Thankful beyond words. In love beyond comparison. Refraining from posting to be family and rest, just wanted to say thank you to everyone who sent well wishes, love, and support in all forms while waiting & working to bring Adeya earthside."

Porsha Williams

Kenya Moore isn't the only reality star to become a mother over the past year. Fellow Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams also gave birth to a baby girl on March 22. The couple named her PJ, her arrival was confirmed in Williams' Instagram Story.

The next month, the 37-year-old TV personality started sharing photos of their sweet girl with fans on Instagram as well.

Mercedes "MJ" Javid

The next month, yet another reality star had entered motherhood! ET confirmed on April 17 that Shahs of Sunset star Mercedes "MJ" Javidwelcomed a baby boy with husband Tommy Feight. They named the new addition to their family Shams Francis Feight. In a statement to ET, Javid explained the name's special meaning to them.

“We feel beyond blessed to welcome our baby boy into the world," the 46-year-old told ET. "Tommy and I felt it was the perfect way to honor our parents, who have passed, by naming our son after them.”

Tamron Hall

Besides actresses and singers and reality stars, one particular journalist also became a mommy in recent months! On April 25, Tamron Hall revealed that she and husband Steve Greener's son Moses had arrived. She broke the news on Instagram, posting a touching image of herself holding her newborn son while wearing a hat featuring his name.

"Moses & Mama!! I can’t wait to introduce y’all to my #sonshine," she captioned the image. "Photo credit: Dad who can’t stop crying tears of joy. Thank y’all for the love and support. It got us here."

Amy Schumer

After months of anticipation, on Monday May 6, Amy Schumer revealed that she had delivered her first child, a baby boy the previous evening. She and husband Chris Fischer later revealed their baby's name: Gene Attell Fischer.

Knowing that another baby is eagerly awaited, the comedian wrote alongside her photo reveal: "10:55 pm last night. Our royal baby was born."

Meghan Markle

As for that other baby that fans were waiting for -- he arrived just hours later! Meghan Markle and Prince Harrywelcomed their first child, a son, that same Monday.

"Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex safely delivered of a son," a statement from Buckingham Palace read. "The Duke of Sussex was present for the birth."

Just two days later, the proud new parents presented their son, named Archie Harrison Mountbatton-Windsor, to the world!

Although Mother's Day was honored on March 22 in the U.K., since Markle is an American, it's a safe that she'll be celebrating the special day.

