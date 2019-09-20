Royals at the wedding!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry arrived at designer Misha Nonoo’s Rome, Italy, wedding to Mikey Hess on Friday. The couple is tying the knot in a sunset ceremony at the Villa Aurelia in the city.

Prince Harry wore a dashing tux — a far cry from his own wedding day in 2018 when he rocked his military uniform — and Meghan was seen in black with a sheer panel across her shoulders. She rocked her signature messy bun with a few strands handing down and gold wing-shaped earrings climbing up her ears.

Harry and Meghan aren’t the only royals to attend the event. Princess Beatrice is also in attendance, wearing a diamond headband. Other stars on the guest list include Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, James Corden, Karlie Kloss as well as Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner.

Perry wore a vibrant off-the-shoulder pink gown with flower-covered tulle, and Corden's wife, Julia, donned a stunning silver brocade gown for the occasion.

Meghan is a longtime friend of Misha, who recently collaborated with the duchess on her Smart Set capsule collection to benefit the charity Smart Works that helps women in the workforce find the appropriate outfits for job interviews.

The wedding appearance comes just days before Harry and Meghan are set to jet off on their Royal Tour of Africa with their 5-month-old son, Archie.

