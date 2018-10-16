Meghan Markle and Prince Harry do things their way.

The royal couple, who are currently in Australia for their first tour together, couldn't help but snap a photo with a young girl who resembled the Duchess of Sussex. During their outing to the Sydney Opera House on Tuesday, the Duke of Sussex began chatting with a young fan who wore a shirt that said "Girls Can Do Anything." When Meghan joined her husband and met the young girl, she told her, "I love your shirt."

Harry, 34, then proceeded to break royal protocol when he asked if he could take a photo of Meghan and the little girl together. In the past, members of the royal family would refrain from taking photos with people when they were greeting them. Looks like things have changed.

The moment, however, was extra sweet when a woman who was with the young fan told Meghan, "We feel like she looks a bit like you when you were younger."

The Duchess, who is pregnant with her first child, happily replied, "I was literally about to say the same thing," as Harry snapped the pic.

The couple's first day was filled with extra special moments, including getting gifted a handful of toys for their bundle of joy and Harry reuniting with his fan, war widow Daphne Dunne, 98, who has met him countless times before.

Day two of their Australian royal tour also included a sweet moment between Harry and a tiny fan. As the pair greeted the toddlers, one in particular went up to Harry, embraced him and began playing with his beard. Harry was all smiles as the youngin' was fascinated by his facial hair.

On Monday, Meghan and Harry announced that they were expecting their first child together before they embarked on their two-week tour. During a reception held in their honor, Harry spoke about becoming a father.

“It’s great to be back in Australia, and especially even more so, this is my wife’s first trip here, so I’m very excited to show her this incredible country of yours,” Harry told the attendees. "We also, genuinely, couldn’t think of a better place to announce, uh, the upcoming baby, be it a boy or girl, so thank you very much."

