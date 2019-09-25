News

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Bring (a Ginger!) Baby Archie to Meet Archbishop Desmind Tutu: Pics!

By Rachel McRady‍
When Arch met Archie! 

On day three of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Royal Tour of Africa, the couple finally gave their public what we’ve been waiting for — a peek at baby Archie! 

The 5-month-old cutie joined his parents for an important meeting with Archbishop Desmind Tutu on Wednesday in Cape Town, South Africa. And for those wondering, the precious tot IS, in fact, a ginger! 

Arch meets Archie! This morning The Duke and Duchess were honoured to introduce their son Archie, to Archbishop, Desmond Tutu and his daughter, Thandeka. The Archbishop, a globally respected figure in anti-apartheid movement, is one of the world's great champions of equality, and has spent his life tirelessly battling injustice. Their Royal Highnesses have joined The Archbishop and Thandeka to learn more about the work of The Tutu and Leah Legacy Foundation, and see first-hand how they are focussing on global awareness of the critical issues affecting the world. #RoyalVisitSouthAfrica

For his highly-anticipated appearance, Archie rocked a white onesie, light blue overalls, and cute little socks. 

In a video on the Sussex Royal Instagram account, the little cutie flashes a sweet grin as his mom carries him and his dad makes silly faces. 

The Duchess of Sussex wore a black and white printed dress while the Duke sported a sleek navy suit for the meeting. 

Meghan was overheard by Royal reporters calling Archie “an old soul” and Harry said of the cameras, “I think he’s used to it already.” 

It’s been a busy week already for the family as they have kicked off events in South Africa. 

