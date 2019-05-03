As the whole world awaits Baby Sussex's arrival, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are enjoying their last days as a family of two.

A friend of the Duchess of Sussex tells ET on Friday that this has been a "love-filled time" as Meghan awaits the arrival of her first child, and that she has felt "so much compassion from her new family."

Additionally, a royal source also tells ET that "Meg looks absolutely radiant" and is "looking forward to the birth."

Earlier in the day, rumors began circulating that Meghan was in labor after Harry postponed his scheduled trip to Amsterdam. However, that was not the case as another source told ET that the expectant father's trip was postponed due to other events on the royal calendar.

"Prince Harry has not changed plans for his Thursday trip to The Hague for the launch of the 2020 Invictus Games," the source shared, adding that the Duke of Sussex's trip to The Hague could still be canceled if necessary, depending on when Meghan gives birth. "Those decisions will be made in due course," the source explained.

Meanwhile, as the couple wait for their baby's arrival, Meghan couldn't be happier to have her mother, Doria Ragland, by her side. Doria arrived in London last month in preparation for the birth of Baby Sussex.

According to a royal source, Doria has been helping both Meghan and Harry settle into their new home at Frogmore Cottage and is attempting to make things as easy as possible for the parents-to-be. Harry has really enjoyed his mother-in-law's company, the source added, noting that although he's been looking forward to becoming a dad his entire life, he's still feeling a bit nervous.

ET also learned that Meghan has had a steady stream of friends, family and loved ones come by to visit the new home, as she gets closer and closer to welcoming her first child.

For more on Meghan's pregnancy, watch below.

