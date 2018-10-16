Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's first royal tour continues to go off without a hitch.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped out in casual attire on day two of their first royal tour together on Wednesday local time in Australia, which focused on the local community, including emergency services, drought response and sport and education programs.

Meghan wore a grey plaid oversized blazer with a white button-up shirt, black faded jeans and black suede booties. Her dark dresses her parted down the middle and in a low curled ponytail. The mom-to-be kept her makeup to a minimal. Harry, on his end, also rocked dark jeans, a long sleeve chambray shirt with tan suede boots.

As they arrived to Royal Flying Doctors Service at Dubbo Airport to meet with local community members, they were greeted by a slew of people, who were more than thrilled to meet the royal couple.

Day one of Meghan and Harry's royal tour was an eventful one on Tuesday, given that it was their first outing since announcing Meghan's pregnancy. Meghan first stunned in a chic cream-colored dress by Australian designer Karen Gee to meet with Australia's Governor General Peter Cosgrove and his wife, Lady Lynne Cosgrove, at Admiralty House, where they were presented with a stuffed kangaroo named Joey. Upon receiving the gift, Meghan adorably said, "Our very first baby gift."

Harry and Meghan have been give a kangaroo and its Joey. Our first baby gift! Exclaims Meghan. pic.twitter.com/Lxvc3QQYCh — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) October 15, 2018

Later, Meghan changed into an army green pleated Brandon Maxwell dress for a reception held in their honor, where 34-year-old Harry addressed Meghan's pregnancy during a sweet speech.

“It’s great to be back in Australia, and especially even more so, this is my wife’s first trip here, so I’m very excited to show her this incredible country of yours,” Harry told the attendees. " ... We also couldn’t think of a better place to announce the, er, upcoming baby. Boy or girl. So thank you very much.”

But it was Meghan's pointed choice of accessories that also made headlines. The 37-year-old former actress honored Harry's late mother, Princess Diana, by wearing butterfly earrings and an understated gold bracelet that once belonged to her.

