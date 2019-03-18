Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Hold Hands as They Attend a Christening

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are keeping close ahead of the birth of their first child!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped out on Sunday to attend the christening of Lena Tindall, the daughter of Harry's cousin, Zara Tindall. According to multiple reports, Zara and her husband, Mike Tindall, chose Harry as the godfather for their 9-month-old daughter.

The royal couple sweetly held hands as they entered St. Nicholas Church in Cherington, Gloucestershire, England, with Meghan, 37, stunning in a burgundy Dior coat, and accessorizing with a navy Stephen Jones hat and black Victoria Beckham bag. Meanwhile, the 34-year-old dad-to-be looked dapper in a dark suit and blue tie.

In addition to the expectant parents, Zara's mother, Princess Anne, and her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, also attended Lena's christening. Prince William and Kate Middleton, however, were not in attendance -- instead the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were spotted at St. Patrick's Day events in west London.

The royal couples' events come just days after Buckingham Palace announced that Harry and Meghan have split households with William and Kate. In a statement shared by royal expert Katie Nicholl, Buckingham Palace shared more details about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's new household, which they said was "long-planned."

"The Queen has agreed to the creation of a new Household for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, following their marriage in May last year. The Household, which will be created with the support of The Queen and The Prince of Wales, will be established in the spring," the statement read. "The Duke of Sussex currently has his own private office, which has been supporting The Duchess since Their Royal Highness's engagement in November 2017. This long-planned move will ensure that permanent support arrangement for the Duke of Duchess's work are in place as they start their family and move to their official residence at Frogmore Cottage."

"The Queen has given permission for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex to base their Household Office at Buckingham Palace," the statement continued. "The Royal Highness will appoint new communications staff, who will form part of the Buckingham Palace communications team and report to The Queen's Communications Secretary, Donal McCabe."

