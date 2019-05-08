Meet the newest member of the royal family!

Meghan Markle and husband Prince Harry welcomed their first child on Monday but once again broke royal protocol by not revealing the newborn's name.

On Wednesday, the couple introduced their son to the world at Windsor Castle and shared what it was like to be new parents. "It's magic. It's pretty amazing. I have the two best guys in the world, so I'm really happy," Meghan gushed at a small press conference. "He has the sweetest temperament."

Harry -- who walked out carrying his son -- joked, "I wonder who he gets that from."

As for who Baby Sussex looks like, the proud father shared, "His looks are changing every single day." Harry later quipped, "He's already got a little bit of facial hair as well, wonderful."

The new dad also called the nearly three days of parenthood "amazing," gushing, "We're just so thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy."

Harry and Meghan further shared that following the press conference, they were headed to meet with Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. Royal experts suspect that the couple will announce their baby's name after this meeting.

"Another great grandchild," Harry mused.

"We just bumped into the Duke (Prince Philip) when were walking by so that was nice," Meghan shared. "And my mom, [Doria Ragland], is here too so it's just so nice to introduce the baby to more family."

Earlier this week, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced on Instagram that they were officially new parents. "We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019," read the message. "Their Royal Highnesses’ son weighs 7lbs. 3oz. The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well."

It goes without saying that the couple's baby is joining quite the powerful family, full of royal titles. Harry, 34, and Meghan, 37, received their respective titles -- the Duke and Duchess of Sussex -- from Queen Elizabeth II when they tied the knot last May. Similarly, Harry's older brother and second in line of succession, Prince William, was made Duke of Cambridge in 2011 when he wed Kate Middleton (who became Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Cambridge).

King George V's 1917 decree stated that only the eldest son of the Prince of Wales' eldest son was entitled to be a prince, meaning only Prince George could receive that honor. However, Queen Elizabeth changed that in 2012 when she declared that all of William and Kate's children would be given prince or princess titles.

Titles aside, a source told ET in November that the couple would like to give their child "as normal an upbringing as possible."

“[Harry and Meghan's] children are expected to one day have regular jobs, and will be raised to appreciate the differences in society," the source said. "They will have a healthy respect for boundaries like other children," the source added. "They will have chores at home and be brought up with respect.”

