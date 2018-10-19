Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped out in very regal attire on day five of their royal tour in Australia.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex began their day with a tour alongside the governor of New South Wales David Hurley and his wife, Linda Hurley, to attend the official opening of ANZAC Memorial and Hyde Park. A pregnant Meghan, 37, was glowing and covered her baby bump in a black Camila button wool-crepe dress by New Zealand designer Emilia Wickstead, black pumps and matching Philip Treacy fascinator.

Harry, 34, meanwhile, looked dapper in his white and black military uniform.

Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Following this event, Meghan and Harry will kick off the 2018 Invictus Games, taking a boat to the Jaguar Land Rover Driving Challenge on Cockatoo Island. Later tonight, Meghan and Harry will attend a reception hosted by the NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian MP at the Opera House, before attending the Invictus Games Sydney 2018 opening ceremony, where Harry will give an address.

The day before, Harry made an impressive Sydney Harbour Bridge climb to fly the Invictus Games flag to officially kick off the event.

AFP

The Invictus Games holds a special place in the royal couple's hearts, as last year's celebration, which took place in Canada, was where they made their first official appearance together. Fans can remember a giddy Meghan in a white button-up and jeans, holding hands with the royal. She was also spotted seated a couple of rows over from Harry during the opening ceremony.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation

During the closing ceremony, the couple was spotted getting cozy while seated in a private box at Air Canada Centre. Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, was also in attendance.

Getty Images

The pair still has a jam-packed schedule for the next 11 days. For a recap of Meghan and Harry's royal tour, watch below.

