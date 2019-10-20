Meghan Markle and Prince Harry May Spend the Holidays in the US

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry could be spending Thanksgiving in the United States.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will take about six weeks off at the end of the year to spend family time together, according to multiple reports. The couple -- and their young son, Archie -- will reportedly split that time between the U.K. and the U.S. ET has reached out to reps for Meghan and Harry for comment.

News of Meghan and Harry's holiday plans come amid their battle with British tabloids. The pair announced their decision to take legal action against Associated Newspapers -- owners of the Daily Mail, MailOnline, Metro and more -- on Oct. 1, with Harry slamming their treatment of his wife.

The royal couple open up about the pressures of the media in a new ITV documentary, Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, during which Harry also addresses rumors that he and Meghan could move to Africa.

"I don't know where we could live in Africa at the moment. We’ve just come from Cape Town. That would be an amazing place to be able to base ourselves," he says in the film, which premieres Sunday in the U.K.

Meghan and Harry just wrapped up their 10-day tour of Africa, and are set to make appearances at other royal engagements through mid-November. While Meghan has made several trips to the U.S. over the past year, her reported upcoming getaway with Harry and Archie would mark the little one's first visit to the states.

A source previously told ET that while Meghan's mom, Doria Ragland lives in the U.S., the couple is determined that she has a large role in Archie's life. See more in the video below.

