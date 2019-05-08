Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Name Son Archie, 'Riverdale' Creator and Fans Respond
Archie Harrison has officially made his debut!
On Wednesday, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle introduced their first born to the world, after welcoming him early Monday morning.
The proud parents posed for a photo call, did a short interview and introduced the child formerly known as Baby Sussex to Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, before revealing his given name to the world -- Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.
Social media was abuzz following the first photos and name reveal, but no one was more delighted than fans of Riverdale, who were quick to point out that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's child shares a name with one of the show's main characters, Archie Andrews.
The creator of the series, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, even referenced the same names, calling Meghan and Harry's choice the "Best. Crossover. Ever."
Likewise, Archie Comics' Twitter account celebrated the news, writing simply, "I'm baby," while the show itself said it was "proud to be Archie."
Many fans responded to Archie's name by joking that Harry and Meghan are clearly Riverdale fans and even mentioned some specific plot points on the show.
Though the Riverdale reference may be taking over Twitter, Archie's name actually has a lot of meaning behind it, especially since it doesn't appear that anyone with that name has ever been in the British royal lineup.
Various baby name websites state that Archie, which is traditionally a shortened version of Archibald, means "true and bold." The name could also be a tribute to Harry's late mother, Princess Diana, as one of her ancestors was named Archibald Campbell, 9th Earl of Argyll, from Scotland.
As for Archie's middle name, Harrison, that seems to be a nod to his father. According to babycenter.com, Harrison is of English origin and means "son of Harry."
Watch the video below for more on little Archie.
RELATED CONTENT:
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Reveal Baby Sussex's Name
Meghan Markle Glows in First Photos With Prince Harry and Baby Sussex
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Introduce Baby Sussex
Related Gallery