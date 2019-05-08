Archie Harrison has officially made his debut!

On Wednesday, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle introduced their first born to the world, after welcoming him early Monday morning.

The proud parents posed for a photo call, did a short interview and introduced the child formerly known as Baby Sussex to Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, before revealing his given name to the world -- Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

Social media was abuzz following the first photos and name reveal, but no one was more delighted than fans of Riverdale, who were quick to point out that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's child shares a name with one of the show's main characters, Archie Andrews.

The creator of the series, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, even referenced the same names, calling Meghan and Harry's choice the "Best. Crossover. Ever."

Likewise, Archie Comics' Twitter account celebrated the news, writing simply, "I'm baby," while the show itself said it was "proud to be Archie."

i'm baby — Archie Comics (@ArchieComics) May 8, 2019

Proud to be Archie. 👶👑 #Riverdale is new TONIGHT at 8/7c on The CW! pic.twitter.com/2G1hXB4c6d — Riverdale (@CW_Riverdale) May 8, 2019

Many fans responded to Archie's name by joking that Harry and Meghan are clearly Riverdale fans and even mentioned some specific plot points on the show.

the royal baby is named archie so really what I’m taking away from this is harry and meghan watch riverdale — c. 💫 (@chalepow) May 8, 2019

I never knew the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were fans of Archie Comics and CW's Riverdale. #thatwasajoke Congrats to the parents. #babysussex — M.S. Ocampo Writes (@MsOcampoWrites) May 8, 2019

ARCHIE?!?!? is meghan really into riverdale? — Andie 🦋 (@andrea_kate_) May 8, 2019

Rumor is, Baby Archie has already started 3 gangs in order to protect Buckingham Palace. #Riverdalehttps://t.co/HgRyXfn0jp — Christopher Zenyuch (@Zenyuch) May 8, 2019

Archie, huh? I didn't know Meghan and Harry were #Riverdale fans! Here's to hoping that baby'll be a ginger. pic.twitter.com/xpMGwp5N0q — Kim Varod 👽 (@kimvarod) May 8, 2019

Love the name Archie, but after hearing the name, I then super assumed that Prince Harry loves to watch Riverdale. Then, I imagined Meghan and him watching Archie bust out of jail and Harry saying, “That’s it. We’re naming him Archie!” #WhyAmILikeThis — Miss Moss (@LayceeMoss) May 8, 2019

I feel like Harry and Meghan are a little too old to be Riverdale fans #Archie@CW_Riverdale — Maddie L (@mll_0404) May 8, 2019

I think Meghan & Harry named their (potentially ginger) son Archie because they are huge fans of #Riverdale

*love that show with hottie @kj_apa!#BabySussex#RoyalBabyNamepic.twitter.com/Kb205nlEbZ — Gerry Stergiopoulos (@GerryGreek) May 8, 2019

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, First of His Name, Earl of Riverdale. pic.twitter.com/JgqlBE3p4k — Carlos (@TheRealClosgolf) May 8, 2019

Somewhere out there, a baby named Veronica took one look at the pics of Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor and said her first word: "endgame" — Alex Zalben (@azalben) May 8, 2019

Though the Riverdale reference may be taking over Twitter, Archie's name actually has a lot of meaning behind it, especially since it doesn't appear that anyone with that name has ever been in the British royal lineup.

Various baby name websites state that Archie, which is traditionally a shortened version of Archibald, means "true and bold." The name could also be a tribute to Harry's late mother, Princess Diana, as one of her ancestors was named Archibald Campbell, 9th Earl of Argyll, from Scotland.

As for Archie's middle name, Harrison, that seems to be a nod to his father. According to babycenter.com, Harrison is of English origin and means "son of Harry."

Watch the video below for more on little Archie.

