Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have finally shared their son's name with the world!

Following the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's first photo call since welcoming their son, the couple revealed that they've chosen Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor as their first born's name.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are pleased to announce they have named their first born child: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor," Meghan and Harry shared on Instagram. "This afternoon Their Royal Highnesses introduced Her Majesty The Queen to her eighth great-grandchild at Windsor Castle. The Duke of Edinburgh and The Duchess’ mother were also present for this special occasion."

It was an exciting week for the young family, who, during Wednesday's photo call, revealed that they "bumped into" Prince Philip on their way to meet the press, an exchange Meghan called "so nice."

The couple formally introduced the little one to Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II after the photos were taken, which Meghan said she anticipated would be "a nice moment to introduce the baby to more family." Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, was also at Windsor Castle when the introduction took place.

"Another great-grandchild!" Harry exclaimed of the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh's eighth great-grandchild.

Meghan also gushed over her husband and son, calling them "the two best guys in the world" and revealing that her son, who was born Monday, has "the sweetest temperament."

With little Archie's introduction to the world complete, Harry and Meghan are sure to be busy focusing on their newborn. Just after the baby's birth, ET learned that the couple had been texting with family members and had already sent a photo of Baby Sussex to loved ones prior to the photo call. "Everyone is incredibly excited and couldn’t be happier for Harry and Meg," the source said.

