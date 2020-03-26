Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have settled into a new home in the United States.

The couple has left Canada and are now residing in the Los Angeles area with their son Archie, according to multiple reports.

ET has reached out to Meghan and Harry's rep for comment.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had previously based themselves on Canada's Vancouver Island after announcing their plan to step back as senior members of the royal family earlier this year. At the time, the pair revealed they planned to split their time between North America and the U.K.

Meghan has ties to Canada after spending years there filming Suits -- but she was born and raised in Los Angeles. Her mother, Doria Ragland, also lives in L.A. News of Meghan's move comes after speculation she might reignite her acting career following her and Harry's exit from the royal family. On Thursday, Disney released a teaser of their upcoming Elephant documentary, which Meghan voices as narrator.

Harry and Meghan's move comes as they try to protect their family amid the coronavirus pandemic. A source told ET on Wednesday that the couple has been practicing safe behaviors to help flatten the curve and slow the spread of the disease. Meghan has been passing the time by video chatting with her friends, the source said, adding that she's even exchanged recipes with some of them on how to cook at home.

As ET reported earlier on Wednesday, Harry's dad, Prince Charles -- the eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II and next in line to the British throne -- was diagnosed with coronavirus.

The 71-year-old Prince of Wales is showing "mild symptoms" but is said to be in "good health," according to a statement from Clarence House. He is currently self-isolating at his home in Scotland, which he shares with his wife, Camila, Duchess of Cornwall. She was also tested, but does not currently have the flu-like virus.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, meanwhile relocated to Windsor Castle earlier this month amid the outbreak. Buckingham Palace revealed in a statement that Charles was last in contact with his mother on March 12.

"Her Majesty The Queen remains in good health," the statement read. "The Queen last saw The Prince of Wales briefly on the morning of 12th March and is following all the appropriate advice with regard to her welfare."

See more in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Disney Teases Meghan Markle's Voice Debut as Narrator of 'Elephant' Doc

How Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Getting Through Coronavirus Quarantine

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in a 'Better Space' With Royal Family as Their Official Exit Date Approaches

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Quarantine Life Isn’t All That Different From Yours! This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery